March 9, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

Flying High, Cyprus Airways Sees Big February Passengers Pickup

March 9, 2023
By The National Herald
NICOSIA – With the COVID-19 pandemic in the rear view mirror and tourism expecting to surge on the island, Cyprus Airways said there were encouraging numbers showing already, with a big increase in passengers for February, a dead month.

The company said it carried 19,509 passengers in February, compared to 2,997 in the same month in 2021 before health measures began being eased and foreign visitors started returning.

The airline operated 231 percent more flights over the 64 flights it operated in February 2022, while improving its load factor by 20 percent, it said, The Cyprus Mail reported of the findings.

“February is traditionally our quietest month, yet compared to last year, we carried five times more passengers,” Cyprus Airways Chief Executive Paul Sies said.

“Month-on-month, we are achieving encouraging results and we have confirmed our position as the third largest carrier by market share in Cyprus for January 2023, behind WizzAir and Aegean, which have considerably larger fleets based in Larnaca,” he added.

In February 2019, a year before the Coronavirus hit the world, the airline had 15,052 passengers and this year showed a 30 percent improvement, a likely barometer of a big summer coming.

“This result encourages us to continue working hard to increase our choice of destinations, frequencies and services to our customers. We are proud to be the island’s flag carrier and a promoter of the Island and its growing economy,” he also added about its goals.

At the end of March, Cyprus Airways will start operations to Dubai and Cairo, locations which are considered to be international gateways to other destinations, making the island a destination.

“As announced, this May we will also expand our network to the European hubs of Milan, Zurich, Prague and Basel with a multiple weekly schedule,” Sies said, noting that in the summer it will go to Paris and Milan.

The company’s summer schedule includes twice-weekly services to the islands of Santorini and Skiathos, and Preveza in Greece, and expects to serve Crete and Rhodes three times weekly and also Thessaloniki twice.

