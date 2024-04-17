x

April 17, 2024

Exclusive Collection by Louis Hotels Presents Its ‘Greekessence’ in Athens

April 17, 2024
By The National Herald
MYKONOS THEOXENIA 017A9597
Mykonos Theoxenia, part of the Exclusive Collection by Louis Hotels. Photo: Courtesy of Louis Hotels

ATHENS – Travel designers and experts, members of the media, creatives and senior executives of Louis Hotels were transported to the heart of Greek essence at a sophisticated corporate presentation of the Exclusive Collection by Louis Hotels at Fuga in Athens.

To the sounds of ancient Greek lyres, Louis Hotels CCO Popi Tanta warmly welcomed guests to the cocktail event overlooking Athens Symphony Hall and spoke of the travel group’s legacy of over 80 years in the travel industry. Louis Hotels Greece General Manager Sakis Spyrou then introduced the General Managers of the Exclusive Collections hotels: Mykonos Theoxenia, Once in Mykonos, Asterion Suites and Spa, and King Jason Zante.

Once in Mykonos, part of the Exclusive Collection by Louis Hotels. Photo: Courtesy of Louis Hotels

There followed a multimedia presentation by the Exclusive Collection Ambassador and Curator, Elena Panayides, regarding the dynamic hotel group’s innovation and hospitality that has paved the way for the birth of the Exclusive Collection.

This curated selection of distinguished properties, she noted, across three Greek islands, Mykonos, Crete, and Zakynthos, transcends the ordinary, offering an unparalleled blend of understated elegance, authenticity, and exquisite design. From the iconic Mykonos Theoxenia to the soon-to-be-unveiled King Jason Zante, each retreat exudes a charm that is as timeless as it is captivating.

Asterion Suites and Spa, located on the island of Crete, is part of the Exclusive Collection by Louis Hotels. Photo: Courtesy of Louis Hotels

Guests at the event heard of the Exclusive Collection’s commitment to wellbeing experiences and sustainable practices. From the sun-kissed shores of Mykonos to the rugged landscapes of Crete, guests are invited to immerse themselves in a world where luxury intertwines seamlessly with nature, fostering a sense of harmony and tranquility.

But it is not just the scenic vistas or the opulent accommodations that captivate the soul, noted Panayides, it is the culinary journey that beckons, a symphony of flavors that pay homage to the rich tapestry of Greek and fusion gastronomy. From farm-fresh ingredients to innovative fusion cuisines, each restaurant of the Exclusive Collection by Louis Hotels is a celebration of tradition and innovation.

King Jason Zante, located on the island of Zakynthos, is part of the Exclusive Collection by Louis Hotels. Photo: Courtesy of Louis Hotels

Beyond gastronomy and wellbeing, the Exclusive Collection offers a sanctuary for corporate retreats and romantic escapes alike. Whether it’s a bespoke event overlooking the Aegean Sea or an intimate wedding ceremony, the properties provide the perfect backdrop for life’s most cherished moments.

Following the screening of the Mykonos Theoxenia, Once in Mykonos, Asterion Suites and Spa, and King Jason Zante reels, Panayides encouraged the audience to  envision a future where slow living reigns supreme, a future where guests can savor each moment, breathe deeply, experience the Greek islands with all senses and get to the heart of ‘Greekessence.’ She ended by inviting travelers to embark on a journey where the destination is as enriching as the journey itself.

More information is available online: https://louishotels.com/.

Video is also available online:

Mykonos Theoxenia: https://shorturl.at/cCLNZ.

King Jason Zante: https://shorturl.at/ckvC2.

