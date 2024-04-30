Tenerife Takes Flight: Direct Routes and Promotions Lure US Travelers

Travel

American tourists are flocking to Tenerife in record numbers. 5.6 million tourists visited the Spanish island in 2023, and more than 26-thousand came from the United States between January and September of 2023.

This marks a significant 35% increase compared to the same period in 2022 and a 51% growth over the 2022 summer. These figures are more than double the number of U.S. visitors from January to September 2019.

Already a Luxury Destination for Europeans

Tenerife, already known as a luxury destination for Europeans, attracts around 5 million tourists annually. Tourists from the United Kingdom comprise the largest segment, surpassing visitors from Spain’s mainland. Often lovingly referred to as the “Hawaii of Europe” due to its vibrant culture and beautiful landscapes, Tenerife Tourism launched a campaign in 2022 to enhance its North American market visibility.

Improving Connection to the North American Market

At the December 2023 congress of the United States Association of Tour Operators (USTOA), Tenerife Vice President and Tourism Advisor Lope Afonso spoke passionately about the island’s commitment to the North American market. He emphasized the importance of enhancing connectivity and refining tourism offerings to prioritize quality experiences over sheer numbers of visitors.

Alfonso highlighted the island’s diversity beyond the famous beaches and sunny weather, aiming to showcase its appeal to American travelers. With a focus on providing memorable experiences and opportunities for high-quality spending, Tenerife aims to establish itself as a top-choice destination, promising increased profitability.

In line with this vision, United Airlines reintroduced seasonal nonstop flights to Tenerife from Newark, starting June 1, 2024. These flights operate three times a week until Sept. 25, 2024, and aim to improve connectivity and cater to the growing American travel demand. Travelers seeking an elevated experience can utilize Polaris Business Class service offerings like in-flight dining, sundae carts, amenity kits, and full flatbed seats. Tenerife Tourism’s ultimate goal is to enhance the island’s connectivity and allure by kick-starting year-round nonstop connections for American travelers.

Tenerife’s Diverse Tourism Opportunities

Tenerife’s year-round sunshine, diverse landscapes, and charming historic villages offer a variety of attractions and activities tailored to every type of traveler.

John Jairo Cortes, a driver for Transalex transport company in Tenerife, highlights one of the island’s captivating features: its diverse microclimates. Cortes explains, “If you want a cold climate, you go to the north, or a hot climate, you go to the south.”

From Michelin-starred restaurants and luxurious 5-star hotels to UNESCO landmarks and thrilling adventure sports, Tenerife blends sustainability and luxury in its commitment to tourism sustainability. Tenerife has earned the Biosphere certification, accrediting its status as an internationally recognized sustainable destination.

Becoming a licensed tour guide in the Canary Islands is no small feat. Jaime Muñoz, tour guide and founder of Feel Tenerife, is passionate about sustainable tourism. Muñoz sheds light on the rigorous process of becoming a tour guide in Tenerife, explaining, “Tour guides must pass an annual exam that tests knowledge about nature, culture, geology, history, touristic resources and touristic law for all the eight Canary Islands.”

Muñoz has noticed an increase in American travelers following the start of direct flights by United Airlines. Certified tour guide Jean-Guy Le Roux confirms a notable uptick in American tourists seeking bird-watching tours as well.

Observations from locals working in Tenerife’s tourism industry echo the trend of increasing American visitors. Hotel Botánico, a lush 5-star hotel in Puerto de la Cruz, Tenerife, has hosted a few famous American visitors. Luis Zamora Toste, Hotel Botánico Sales Executive, proudly shares, “We had a visit from Michael Jackson in 1993 when he performed a concert on our island. We have also had President Bill Clinton and famous actors such as Silvester Stallone, Henry Cavill, and Jake Gyllenhaal.”

He further notes, “With the United Airlines flight, we have noticed a great increase in American tourists, to the point that last year it became our 4th largest market (after UK, Germany, and Spain).” However, Zamora Toste believes extending the duration of the seasonal direct flight service would yield substantial benefits.

Continued Efforts To Increase United States Visitors

Leaders introduced initiatives to strengthen the United States as a preferred Tenerife tourism market. Tenerife Tourism participated in Virtuoso Travel Week in Las Vegas last August. This luxury travel conference brings together more than 5,000 professionals and providers in the travel industry for networking and collaboration.

Additionally, in just the first half of 2023, Tenerife hosted more than 350 journalists, travel agents, and tour operators who played a crucial role in marketing and promoting the destination through various platforms and publications. Tenerife Tourism remains committed to promotional strategies that leverage key personalities, journalists, and influencers and participation in events such as conferences and fairs to enhance the island’s visibility and appeal.

—

Rachel K. Belkin | Wealth of Geeks

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.