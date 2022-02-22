x

February 22, 2022

Encore! Nelly to Play NY State Fair for 2nd Year in a Row

February 22, 2022
By Associated Press
Nelly
FILE — Nelly attends the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre, May 27, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

GEDDES, N.Y. — Fans who missed Nelly at last year’s New York State Fair are getting another chance this summer. Organizers announced Monday that the Grammy-winning rapper will be back at the fairgrounds Aug. 31.

“Nelly’s show last year was one of the biggest in fair history, and we are fortunate to be able to bring him back so quickly,” fair Director Troy Waffner said in a statement.

The state fair will run from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5 this year at the fairgrounds near Syracuse. Chevrolet sponsors the concerts, which are free with fair admission.

With three Grammys and a roster of platinum and gold records, Nelly is known for tracks including “Hot in Herre,” “Country Grammar,” and “Ride wit Me.”

 

Ηelping Improve Young People’s Access to Mental Health Services in Greece

We don’t talk frequently enough about the traumatic stress and other mental health challenges young people experience that can affect them for the rest of their lives.

