Elena Kampouris on Children of the Corn and My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3

March 9, 2023
By The National Herald
Elena Kampouris FB
Greek-American actress Elena Kampouris. (Photo: Facebook)

LOS ANGELES – Greek-American actress Elena Kampouris was featured in an interview on Screen Rant about her role in Children of the Corn, a prequel to the 1984 film which was based on a 1977 Stephen King short story. She was interviewed along with her costar Kate Moyer and the film’s writer and director Kurt Wimmer. Kampouris, who is best known for her role as the daughter of Nia Vardalos’ character in the sequel to My Big Fat Greek Wedding, also spoke about that film’s third installment set to be released in September.

“The latest Children of the Corn installment was finally released in theaters on March 3,” Screen Rant reported, adding that the “gives audiences a deeper insight into the events leading up to the children’s murderous rampage,” and “unlike the 1984 film, He Who Walks Behind the Rows is physically depicted in the latest chapter, amending what many consider to be the original Children of the Corn’s biggest mistake.”

The film wrapped in 2020, but was delayed by the pandemic. Of the long wait until the film’s release, Kampouris told Screen Rant: “We filmed this in 2020. The amount of time that’s passed… it still feels like a dream— the fact that we actually finished this movie. Everybody was always asking, ‘When’s it coming out?’ and I was like, ‘I don’t know!’ I can’t wait for people to finally get to see it. The fact that we managed to do this with what we were up against… it’s surreal to me. I’m so proud of what we did and how everybody stayed safe, and we managed to create this. It’s going to finally be seen by people, and it’s inventive and fresh and new for something that’s classic and old school like Stephen King. It is very exciting.”
Though the story takes place in Nebraska, the film was shot in New South Wales, Australia, Wimmer told Screen Rant.

When asked if anyone got lost in the corn maze, Kampouris told Screen Rant: “[It was] more like we got attacked by it! It had its own personality. The amount of scratches that we had at the end of every day from that— oh my gosh. So it definitely was its own character.”

When asked about not seeing He Who Walks Behind the Rows during filming since the digital effects were added later, Kampouris told Screen Rant: “We were literally, the whole time, [looking at] a stick with a pineapple. We’re supposed to be terrified, and I just wanted to laugh half the time. It was a real challenge to not break.”

Of finally seeing the monster in the completed film, Kampouris said: “When I saw He Who Walks, I was really impressed,” Screen Rant reported. “I love horror and the monsters to me are super important. When I saw him, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh!’ Digital Domain did the special effects. I was like, ‘job well done.’ I thought he was terrifying.”

When asked about My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, Kampouris told Screen Rant: “We finished that in the summer— we were all over Athens. It was magical because everybody comes back! There’s new romance! There are new plotlines and twist! And it also pays tribute to Michael Constantine and his legacy. I can’t wait for people see it [in] September!”

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

