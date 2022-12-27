x

December 27, 2022

DOP Ottawa Euphrosyne Chapter 292 ‘Shop for a Cause’ at Michael Kors Store

December 27, 2022
By The National Herald
DOP Ottawa IMG_7202
Left to right: Doris Ramphos, Mary Haitas, Jenny Papadopoulos, Elpitha Gournakis, Irene Katsoulakis, and Angela Tsourakis. (Photo: Courtesy of DOP)

OTTAWA, Canada – Daughters of Penelope (DOP) Euphrosyne Chapter 292 hosted an exclusive in-store shopping event on December 8 at Ottawa’s Rideau Center Michael Kors designer store to benefit the Dave Smith Youth Treatment Center (DSYTC). The DSYTC, the chapter charity of the year, is a non-profit, live-in agency dedicated to helping youth and families across Ontario to overcome substance use and related issues by providing assessment, live-in treatment, and continuing care as well as family services. The evening’s special guest was Senior Director of Philanthropy Cindy Manor, who shared with guests her personal family experience with the DSYTC, how it helped her family and how she became involved.

The chapter thanked Michael Kors Manager Irina Djuric and her staff for hosting them in their beautiful store and for supporting the DOP’s charity with the generous 25% discount on purchases, the 10% of sales donation to the DSYTC and the $500 sweepstakes.

Left to right: Sophia Mitsopoulos-Tzemenakis, Irene Aimoniotis, Cindy Manor, Jenny Papadopoulos, and Cathy Makris. (Photo: Courtesy of DOP)

The 50 guests included DOP members, friends and family and were treated to a fabulous evening of fashion, hors d’oeuvres, music, wine, fun and charity in the posh designer store. Just in time for the holidays, shoppers enjoyed the latest looks and familiar favorites in fashion apparel, statement handbags and footwear, and stylish accessories.

The chapter executive members are President Jenny Papadopoulos, Vice President Ivonne Hatzitheodosiou, Treasurer Irene Aimoniotis, Corresponding Secretary Cathy Makris and Recording Secretary Sophia Mitsopoulos-Tzemenakis.

“We thank everyone for supporting the event in joining us to shop and donate to a cause this holiday season and wish everyone Happy Holidays and a Healthy and Happy New Year,” the chapter said in a statement via email.

Left to right: Cathy Makris, Irene Katsoulakis, Jenny Papadopoulos, Eva Cagiannos, and Angela Tsourakis. (Photo: Courtesy of DOP)
Daughters of Penelope Euphrosyne Chapter 292 hosted an exclusive in-store shopping event on December 8 at Ottawa’s Rideau Center Michael Kors designer store to benefit the Dave Smith Youth Treatment Center. (Photo: Courtesy of DOP)
Ottawa Daughters of Penelope (DOP) Euphrosyne Chapter 292 and Michael Kors hosted a ‘Shop for a Cause’ event in support of DOP’s charity of the year, the Dave Smith Youth Treatment Center. (Photo: Courtesy of DOP)

