Detroit Wing Co. Founded by Greek-American Gus Malliaras Opens New Location

General News

DETROIT – Greek-American Founder and President Gus Malliaras’ award-winning Detroit Wing Co. (DWC), based in Eastpointe, continues to expand with the newest location at 6527 S. Cedar Street in Lansing, owned by Brandon Hess, Troy Yensen, and Jack Brown, Lansing City Pulse (LCP) reported on August 11.

A soft opening was held on July 11 and the grand opening on July 30 with 40%-off boneless wings, LCP reported, adding that “the inaugural event topped $10,000 in sales.”

“The grand opening day was our busiest day so far,” Yensen told LCP. “The community has been very supportive. It’s hard not to like. I knew it would be a hit, but we didn’t think it would be that busy.”

Yensen said that “Lansing is unique because it is a traditional wing town, with bone-in wings selling more than their boneless counterparts,” LCP reported, noting that “Yesen also said this is their first location in Ingham County, but hopefully not the last.”

“The franchise owners have hopeful plans, including potential spots in Grand Ledge, Okemos, St. Johns and Jackson,” LCP reported, adding that “this marks the 22nd Michigan location for the company, which was founded in 2015” and “10 more are in the works, including one in East Lansing and another in Delta Township,” according to its website.

“Before entering the wing biz, Yensen and his business partners owned 15 auto body shops but sold that company in 2020,” LCP reported, noting that “from there, the entrepreneurs scouted for another business venture and were introduced to DWC by their financial institution, Bank of Ann Arbor.”

“After Yensen and his business partners tried the wings for themselves, contracts were promptly signed,” LCP reported, adding that Yensen said “they were impressed by the flavors and quality of the up-and-coming restaurant and decided to go all in.”

“The process took about a year to finalize but has already surpassed initial expectations,” LCP reported, noting that “all menu items are made to order, and the chicken wings are fresh, not frozen.”

Yensen added that “it’s the 20 signature sauces that set DWC apart,” LCP reported.

“They’re handmade in Detroit,” he told LCP. “They’re incredible.”

“Fan favorite sauces include whiskey BBQ, garlic parmesan and Creole parmesan. Signature side items include buffalo chicken dip, fries, mac and cheese, chili, poutine, potato salad, coleslaw, and cornbread muffins,” LCP reported, adding that “dessert includes cookies: triple chocolate chip, chocolate caramel pretzel cookies, cornbread sugar, and stuffed strawberry shortcake.”

“For the vegans, an alternative plant-based option is DWC’s own chicken Pretendies, which are crafted to look and taste just like the original tenders,” LCP reported, noting that “prices range from $10 to $20 per meal.”

“The modern space is open for takeout orders and delivery through DoorDash, but has no dine-in option,” LCP reported, adding that “Yensen recommends customers call their orders in advance or order online because walk-in orders take at least 15 to 20 minutes since each is made fresh.”

“We’re really glad to be here,” Yensen told LCP. “We hope the community has some patience so we can train everybody, get everybody up to speed and deliver that top-notch timing and service.”