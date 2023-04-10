x

April 10, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 45ºF

ATHENS 45ºF

Economy

Despite Fears, Cypriots Rank High in EU for Crypto Investors

April 10, 2023
By The National Herald
FTX Bankman Fried Arrested
FILE - The FTX Arena logo is seen where the Miami Heat basketball team plays on Nov. 12, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)

NICOSIA – The scandal surrounding the crash of FTX in the world of cryptocurrency, which fluctuates wildly between boom and bust, hasn’t discouraged Cypriots from still taking a chance on it.

Cyprus ranks fifth in the European Union for investments in cryptocurrencies of various forms at 13 percent, said data from the European Commission’s Eurobarometer, reported Philenews.

https://in-cyprus.philenews.com/news/local/cyprus-ranks-high-among-eu-countries-in-its-crypto-friendly-rank-eurobarometer/

Topping the list is Slovenia, considered by some the most crypto-friendly nation in the world, with 18% of the country’s population having some sort of investment in it, the news site said.

Cyprus was early in accepting the use of Bitcoin but the FTX crash has made other would-be investors leery of taking a chance on losing their money overnight unless they’re willing to gamble big on it.

RELATED

Politics
Turkish-Cypriots Upset US Attack Submarine Docked at Cypriot Port

NICOSIA - Already angered by the end of an American arms embargo for the Greek-Cypriot government, officials of a self-declared Turkish-Cypriot republic on the occupied side of the island denounced the anchoring of a US submarine.

Society
Medusa Ransonware Hackers Claim Attack on Cyprus University
Politics
Cypriot President Christodoulides Visits Egypt, Energy Ties Binding

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.