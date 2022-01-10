x

January 10, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€ EUR $1 USD

NYC ºF

ATHENS ºF



Society

Deltacron: Combined Delta, Omicron Strain Found on Cyprus

January 10, 2022
By The National Herald
Virus Outbreak Cyprus
A boy with his father, left, waits for a rapid coronavirus test as a woman, right, is tested, in a temporary facility outside a pharmacy in Lakatamia a suburb of Nicosia, Cyprus, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – Just when you thought the COVID-19 pandemic couldn’t get worse, a combined strain of the deadly Delta and highly-contagious Omicron Variant has been discovered on Cyprus, which has the highest number of Coronavirus cases per capita in the world. 

That was reported by Leondios Kostrikis, Professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus and head of the Laboratory of Biotechnology and Molecular Virology, according to various media reports.

“There are currently omicron and delta co-infections and we found this strain that is a combination of these two,” Kostrikis said in an interview with Sigma TV. It was named Deltacron because of the finding of Ommicron-like genetic signatures within the delta genomes, he said.

He said he and his team identified 25 cases so far and that statistical analysis shows that the relative frequency of the combined infection is higher among patients hospitalized by COVID.

The sequences of the 25 deltacron cases were sent to GISAID, the international database that tracks changes in the virus, on Jan. 7, said the financial news agency Bloomberg.

“We will see in the future if this strain is more pathological or more contagious or if it will prevail” over Delta and Omicron, he said, adding that he believes it would be displaced by Omicron.

RELATED

Politics
Cyprus Foreign Minister Quits, Mulling Run for Presidency

Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides has resigned the post and suggested he might be gearing up to run for President in 2023 which could likely be another crucial year politically with Turkey drilling offshore.

Politics
Greek Minister Questioned Cyprus’ Chinese COVID PCR Tests
Society
Watt’s Going On? Subsidies Warm Cypriots to Electric Car Competition

Top Stories

General News

DETROIT, MI – Charles “Chuck” Keros, the proprietor of the American Coney Island restaurant, who popularized the famed chili dog by expanding into the suburbs and shopping malls of Detroit, has died, Deadline Detroit reported on January 5.

Associations

NEW YORK – With the COVID pandemic surging in Greece, threatening family health, and being a drag on economic recovery, the vulnerability of children continues.

Church

BOSTON - His Eminence Metropolitan Methodios of Boston announces the appointment of Presbytera Maria Drossos as the Director of the Metropolitan’s Office effective January 3rd, 2022.

Church

Church

Video

The National Herald’s Happenings of the Week by Eraklis Diamataris (Video)

The National Herald’s Happenings of the Week (Jan 1 – Jan 8) as have been reported at the print and digital editions of TNH and presented by the TNH Editor Eraklis Diamataris.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings