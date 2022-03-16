x

March 16, 2022

Delphi AHEPA Chapter 25 Supports St. George & St. Demetrios Church

March 16, 2022
By The National Herald
AHEPA Delphi IMG_2639
Delphi AHEPA Chapter 25 presents a $1,000 donation to Very Rev. Bartholomew Mercado at St. George and St. Demetrios Church in Manhattan. Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA

NEW YORK – AHEPA Delphi Chapter 25 held its general membership meeting at the Saint George and Saint Demetrios Church Hall in Manhattan on March 10. In a statement via email, the chapter said: “As we entered the Lenten period, we invited Very Rev. Bartholomew Mercado, proistamenos of the church, to address our group. The topic we asked that he talk with us about was the Autocephalous Orthodox Church of the Ukraine. This was not only an informative presentation, as this was blessed in 2019 by His All Holiness Patriarch Bartholomew, but it was also very topical with the recent events in the region.”

At the AHEPA Delphi Chapter 25 meeting, left to right: Dr. Stamatios Lerakis, Dr. George Syros, Dr. George Dangas, and Jim Pantelidis. Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA

“During the meeting we reviewed the recent activities of the Chapter, as well as upcoming calendar of events through June,” the statement continued. “Of note, was the recent confirmation we received for our event at the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Presidential Library in Hyde Park that will be held on Saturday, April 30. This was previously scheduled to coincide with the 75th Anniversary of the gift of the statue of the former President by Delphi Chapter 25, and was postponed by the pandemic. We are excited about this event as it will be open to all Brothers of District 6, and have an opportunity to bring together Upstate and Downstate Chapters and their families to enjoy the Brotherhood AHEPA fosters. We are still putting together the details and will make them available shortly.”

“The evening was enhanced by having a light Lenten supper during our meeting, and as we closed the meeting, the Chapter presented Fr. Bartholomew with a check in the amount of $1,000 to be used by the church in its ministry,” the chapter statement concluded.

Left to right: Dr. Stamatios Lerakis, Dr. George Syros, Very Rev. Bartholomew Mercado, AHEPA Delphi Chapter President Theodore P. Klingos, and Dr. George Dangas. Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA
Left to right: Delphi AHEPA Chapter 25 President Theodore P. Klingos and Past Chapter President Argyris Argitakos. Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

