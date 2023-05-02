x

May 2, 2023

Dayton, Ohio Greek Festival Canceled for 2023

May 2, 2023
By TNH Staff
Dayton Ohio Greek Drive Thru
Dayton, Ohio Spring Drive Thru promotional poster. (Photo: Dayton Greek Festival)

DAYTON, OH. – The Dayton Greek Festival, one of the most anticipated cultural events in the city of Dayton, Ohio, has been canceled for the year 2023 due to concerns related to planning challenges of the event. The festival, which celebrates Greek heritage and culture, typically attracts thousands of visitors each year and offers a variety of food, music, and dancing.

According to the festival’s organizers, the decision to cancel the event was not made lightly and was based on concerns about the organizational aspects of the Greek Festival. The festival is organized by volunteers from the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, which hosts the event on its grounds.

The Dayton Greek Festival has been held annually for over 60 years, and its cancellation in 2023 marks a significant disruption to the cultural life of the city. Many members of the local Greek community look forward to the festival as an opportunity to share their heritage with others and to celebrate the contributions of Greek-Americans to American society.

Although the cancellation of the Dayton Greek Festival is undoubtedly disappointing news, the organizers of the event have expressed their hope that the festival will return in 2024, bigger and better than ever before. In the meantime, members of the local Greek community are encouraged to continue celebrating their heritage in other ways and to remain connected to one another. In lieu of The Dayton Greek Festival, organizers and volunteers have set up a drive thru where they will be taking orders from Greek food aficionados, place your order here.

 

