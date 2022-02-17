x

February 17, 2022

Daughters of Penelope Narcissus Chapter 289 Celebrates 64th Birthday

February 17, 2022
By The National Herald
Daughters of Penelope Narcissus Chapter 289 celebrated the chapter’s 64th birthday with District 2 Goveor Eftyhia Kirkiles. Photo: Erin Ryan

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL – Daughters of Penelope Narcissus Chapter 289 celebrated their chapter’s 64th birthday on February 9. The chapter was established on December 8, 1957 by beloved sister Elizabeth Athanasakos, an attorney.

According to sister Alice Aspras, sister Elizabeth worked tirelessly and with great determination to begin the chapter with the help of the Ahepans. St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Ft. Lauderdale was granted a charter by the Archdiocese on December 31, 1960. It is said that the pillars in the solea of the church represent the Daughters of Penelope and the AHEPA chapters since they were the backbone that helped financially support the building of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church.

President Stella Copulos Stringer prepares for the celebration of Daughters of Penelope Narcissus Chapter 289’s 64th birthday. Photo: Thetis Palamiotou

The chapter said in a statement via email: “Our chapter is filled with beautiful strong women who are empowered to make a difference in both their church and local communities. The Narcissus Chapter currently has 84 members and continues to initiate new members each year. Our wonderful veteran members have become excellent mentors to our new members. We believe in keeping the traditions of the Daughters of Penelope so that we can pass them down to our future generations. Celebrating the birthday of our wonderful chapter is just one of many of our traditions each year! It was a lovely evening of sharing stories, looking at photo albums and enjoying a delicious meal with each other. We are sisters by heart!”

Happy 64th birthday Narcissus Chapter 289! May you be blessed with many more amazing years! Photo: Stella Copulos Stringer

 

The Daughters of Penelope Narcissus Chapter 289 Charter was signed by their first President, Elizabeth Athanasakos, an attorney, on December 8, 1957. Photo: Stella Copulos Stringer

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

