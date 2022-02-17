Daughters of Penelope Narcissus Chapter 289 Celebrates 64th Birthday

Associations

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL – Daughters of Penelope Narcissus Chapter 289 celebrated their chapter’s 64th birthday on February 9. The chapter was established on December 8, 1957 by beloved sister Elizabeth Athanasakos, an attorney.

According to sister Alice Aspras, sister Elizabeth worked tirelessly and with great determination to begin the chapter with the help of the Ahepans. St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Ft. Lauderdale was granted a charter by the Archdiocese on December 31, 1960. It is said that the pillars in the solea of the church represent the Daughters of Penelope and the AHEPA chapters since they were the backbone that helped financially support the building of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church.

The chapter said in a statement via email: “Our chapter is filled with beautiful strong women who are empowered to make a difference in both their church and local communities. The Narcissus Chapter currently has 84 members and continues to initiate new members each year. Our wonderful veteran members have become excellent mentors to our new members. We believe in keeping the traditions of the Daughters of Penelope so that we can pass them down to our future generations. Celebrating the birthday of our wonderful chapter is just one of many of our traditions each year! It was a lovely evening of sharing stories, looking at photo albums and enjoying a delicious meal with each other. We are sisters by heart!”