Daughters of Penelope Narcissus Chapter 289 Celebrates 64th Birthday

Daughters of Penelope Narcissus Chapter 289 celebrated the chapter’s 64th birthday with District 2 Goveor Eftyhia Kirkiles. Photo: Erin Ryan
FT. LAUDERDALE, FL – Daughters of Penelope Narcissus Chapter 289 celebrated their chapter’s 64th birthday on February 9. The chapter was established on December 8, 1957 by beloved sister Elizabeth Athanasakos, an attorney.
According to sister Alice Aspras, sister Elizabeth worked tirelessly and with great determination to begin the chapter with the help of the Ahepans. St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Ft. Lauderdale was granted a charter by the Archdiocese on December 31, 1960. It is said that the pillars in the solea of the church represent the Daughters of Penelope and the AHEPA chapters since they were the backbone that helped financially support the building of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church.
The chapter said in a statement via email: “Our chapter is filled with beautiful strong women who are empowered to make a difference in both their church and local communities. The Narcissus Chapter currently has 84 members and continues to initiate new members each year. Our wonderful veteran members have become excellent mentors to our new members. We believe in keeping the traditions of the Daughters of Penelope so that we can pass them down to our future generations. Celebrating the birthday of our wonderful chapter is just one of many of our traditions each year! It was a lovely evening of sharing stories, looking at photo albums and enjoying a delicious meal with each other. We are sisters by heart!”
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY – AHEPA District 6 Governor Dean Moskos visited Poughkeepsie Chapter 158 on February 8 at Kimisis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church in Poughkeepsie to attend their meeting and discuss his agenda for the coming year.
ATHENS — Efstratia Mavrapidou, who was part of a trio of older Greek women who gained international attention at the height of Europe's most recent mass migration wave for helping refugees on the island of Lesbos, has died at age 96.
ATHENS – With the memories of American support for a brutal junta rule in Greece fading almost half a century after it ended, an expanded US military presence in the country and investor interest has shifted Greece more toward the US, and away from Russia.
BRUSSELS - European Union leaders confirmed their unity, their support of Ukraine's territorial integrity, and their determination to take joint action with NATO if there is an invasion of the country by Russia, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said following the conclusion of the informal summit of European Council members on the Ukraine on Thursday.
Sign up for a subscription
Want to save this article? Get a subscription to access this feature and more!
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In