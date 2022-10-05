Cyprus, Israel Work Out Differences Over Gas Exploration Fields

Politics

FILE - Israeli President Isaac Herzog, left, and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades speak to the media, during a press conference after their meeting at the presidential palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. (Iakovos Hatzistavrou/Pool via AP)

NICOSIA – Cyprus and Israel are reportedly closing in on settling a dispute over developing the joint Aphrodite-Yishai gas field, most of which is located in Cypriot waters, only a little on Israel’s side.

The disagreement has been going on for nearly a decade but the site Al-Monitor said that “significant progress” had been made with most of the outstanding issues now settled.

An Israeli diplomatic source not named told the site that part of the deal includes selling Israel’s concession to its part of the reservoir to companies that hold the franchise on the Cypriot side, no amount given.

That would see Israel agree to the demand of the Cypriot companies to acquire all the rights to the field, an insistence by companies on Israel’s side to be included turned down, it was said.

With the European Union facing disrupted energy supplies in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and prices soaring, Israel was pushing its plan to develop and sell gas from its reservoirs in the Eastern Mediterranean.

To end the dispute, Cyprus and Israel’s energy chiefs agreed to appoint an international expert to determine the exact details of the arrangement between the franchise holders on both sides, the report added.

The arbitrator is supposed to further determine whether Israel will receive (one-time) financial compensation and waive its rights to the field, or will earn royalties and taxes from the production once it begins.

The gas field, the Cypriot portion of which is known as Aphrodite and the Israeli part known as Yishai, is estimated to hold 130 billion cubic meters of natural gas in a bounty discovery.

Discovered in 2010, most of it lies within Cyprus’ territorial waters and is licensed to Chevron, Britain’s Shell and Israeli partners although Turkey is also drilling unlawfully in nearby Cypriot waters.

Only about 7-9 percent is located within Israel’s territorial waters and held by a partnership of three Israeli companies: Israel Opportunity Company, Eden Energy and Nammax, who will be cut out.

The Cypriot concession holder New Med Energy announced plans to begin development of the field in early 2023 in a $200 million investment, showing how intense the interest has become in the business.