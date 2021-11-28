x

November 28, 2021

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 37ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

Society

Cyprus Bans Arrivals from 8 African Countries Over COVID Variant

November 28, 2021
By The National Herald
Virus Outbreak Cyprus
A man wearing a mask walks in central capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – While Greece is only setting travel restrictions, Cyprus has for now banned most arrivals from eight African countries over fears of a new COVID-19 variant, dubbed both Botswana and Omicron, as the island is still struggling with the pandemic.

They are South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, and Malawi, affecting those who had been there or traveled through in the previous 14 days before Nov. 28.

The ban does not apply to Cypriot, European Union nationals, from Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein,  Switzerland, or permanent Cyprus residents, but who must show a negative 72 hour PCR test and are tested again upon arrival.

They will also have to quarantine in specially-designated hotels for a 10-day period, the Health Ministry said. So far, there haven’t been any cases of the variants found on the island, said Reuters.

RELATED

Society
Israeli Man Wanted in Italy Cable Car Custody Case Arrested in Cyprus

NICOSIA — Police in Cyprus have arrested an Israeli man wanted by Italy for having helped spirit the 6-year-old lone survivor of a cable car accident out of Italy and to Israel, authorities said on Friday.

Economy
Invest Cyprus Welcomes Eurisko Mobility’s Decision to Relocate to Cyprus
Economy
COVID Lockdowns Pile Up 13.3 Million Pounds of Halloumi on Cyprus

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

General News

Fans of the Greek Street Food Truck in Dayton, Ohio won’t have to eat on the walk too much longer as founder Chris Spirtos said he’ll open a restaurant at the Crosse Point Shopping Center in Centerville, in the metro area.

United States

The generosity of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Agora Institute at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore saw installation of eight professors through an endowment in a building still taking shape and celebration of the coming space.

General News

The lives of the early waves of Greek immigrants are rarely reported upon in their full reality.

Society

Church

Video

Donations Pour in for Missouri Man Freed After 43 Years

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than $1,4 million had been raised as of Saturday for a man who spent 43 years behind bars before a judge overturned his conviction in a triple killing.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

On April 2, 2021, we celebrated The National Herald’s 106th Anniversary. Help us maintain our independent journalism and continue serving Hellenism worldwide.

Subscribe

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings