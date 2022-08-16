Cypriot Police Probe Drowning of Girl, 3, in Hotel Swimming Pool

Society

PAPHOS – The drowning death of a 3-year-old girl in a hotel swimming pool in Paphos where her family went for an outing has police investigating how it happened and why no one was apparently watching her.

Two state pathologists confirmed she drowned after being found unconscious in an adult pool after reports that she asked her parents, who were lounging on sun beds, if she could go into a kiddy pool, The Cyprus Mail said.

It wasn’t known how she wound up in the adult pool nor why two life guards on duty didn’t see it before she was discovered, police press officer Michalis Nicolaou saying an investigation will try to determine what happened at the scene.

He said people at the pool were alerted to the girl’s condition by another swimmer and a lifeguard but she didn’t survive despite reported effortsthere and at a hospital to revive her.

The Daily Phileleftheros said the incident provoked concern because there were apparently many people using the pool and it wasn’t clear why none noticed a 3-year-old girl in the deep end in trouble.

The state broadcaster CyBC said the hotel had lifeguards and one of the points of investigation is to establish whether safety measures were followed correctly or what the guards were doing.