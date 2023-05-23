x

May 23, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 57ºF

ATHENS 70ºF

Politics

Cypriot AG Says Country Being Judged Over US, UK Sanctions List

May 23, 2023
By The National Herald
Cyprus Climate
A haze caused by a dust covers the salt lake and the city of Larnaca, in the southeast Mediterranean island of Cyprus, on Monday, May 22, 2023. A low pressure system with winds and dust is affecting the area. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – American and British sanctions against rich Russians on Cyprus in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is seeing the government being watched abroad to see how it deals with the fallout, said Attorney-General Georgios Savvides.

He told reporters that, “The issue of sanctions is very, very delicate… and my request is that we avoid making too many statements on the matter,” which he said could inflame it, Cyprus having a reputation as a money haven for rich foreigners.

He essentially reiterated what the Cyprus Bar Association said about the effect that has seen job losses in accounting and law firms that were sanctioned and see bank accounts frozen while the government decides how to react.

“When I had said we should not overreact and that there was an overreaction, I was accused of downplaying this issue. Far from it. Therefore, it is not necessary for senior state officials to make endless statements to the media,” the Chairman of the Cyprus Bar Association Christos Clerides said earlier, reported The Cyprus Mail.

RELATED

Society
Impact Beyond Targets: Sanctions Shake Cyprus Economy, Jobs at Risk

NICOSIA - The president of Cyprus' Bar Association, Christos Clerides, urged government officials to refrain from continually reacting to the American and British sanctions targeting wealthy Russians, stating that such responses are exacerbating the situation.

Politics
Cyprus, Greece Want EU Maritime and Shipping Affairs Chief Named
Politics
US Warship Docked On Cyprus Draws Flak from Upset Turks

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.