March 22, 2023

Cretan Sisterhood Swears in Officers in Brooklyn (Photos)

March 22, 2023
By The National Herald
ORKOMVSIA KRHTVN
The women of the Cretan Sisterhood in Brooklyn, NY gathered for fellowship, food, and chapter business. Photo courtesy of the women's branch of the Cretan Brotherhood of Brooklyn

BROOKLYN – On Sunday, March 19, the swearing-in ceremony for the new officers of the women’s branch of the Cretan Brotherhood – the Cretan Sisterhood – in Brooklyn was held with success. The hall was filled to overflowing and the event was graced by the presence of presidents of other societies. Food and desserts were offered, with Cretan snacks and tsikoudia being the favorites.

With apologies for english spellings, the new Board of Directors consists of: Cleo Manousakis (President), Vicky Vardavelas (Vice President), Koula Xenakis (Secretary), Elpida Tsontakis (Treasurer), Voula Vrionakis (Board advisor) and Maro Sergentakis (Membership oversee). The  members include: Eleni Tzagarakis, Elpida Androu, Ariadne Papadakis, Evangelia Maroulakis, Evanthia Basias, Irini Papadakis and Stavroula Damanakis.

