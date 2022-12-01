x

December 1, 2022

Constantine E. ‘Gus’ Horiates, St. Thomas Stalwart, Philly Greek Parade Director, 58

December 1, 2022
By The National Herald
Constantine Gus Horiates
Constantine E. "Gus" Horiates. (Photo: Courtesy of the Federation of Hellenic-American Societies of Philadelphia and the Greater Delaware Valley)

CHERRY HILL, NJ – Constantine E. ‘Gus’ Horiates, age 58 of Cherry Hill, passed away on November 26.

He was the beloved husband of Georganne (nee Stover), devoted father of Leah (Tyler) Place of Deerfield, NJ, loving son of Hrisoula and the late Elias A. Horiates, loving grandfather of Gabriel, Ava, Evie, and Roman Place, dear brother of Stamatoula (Gus) Mavrophilipos, Angelo Horiates, and John (Galene) Horiates. He is also survived by aunts, uncles, and numerous cousins and friends.

The funeral service was held on November 29 at St. Thomas Greek Orthodox Church in Cherry Hill, where the viewing was also held earlier that morning. The interment was at Locustwood Memorial Park in Cherry Hill.

Constantine, affectionately known as ‘Gus’, was a stalwart at Saint Thomas Greek Orthodox Church. Having grown up in the community, he was involved in many of the church’s ministries and followed his father’s footsteps on the Parish Council, where he served for over 28 years, including two years as president. During that time, Horiates led the groundbreaking at the Saint Thomas Senior Apartments, chaired the 45th anniversary celebration of the church, and gave selflessly of himself to the community. For this, he was selected as the parish’s most recent Ambassador Awardee for his lifetime contributions to the community.

Horiates also spent two years as the Parade Director for the Federation of Hellenic-American Societies of Philadelphia and the Greater Delaware Valley’s Greek Independence Parade, helping to build back the parade under new leadership. Federation President Georgia Chletcos released a statement via email announcing the sad news: “With sorrow we announce the passing of a long-time member of our community and special leader of our annual Greek Independence Parade committee for many years, Constantine ‘Gus’ Horiates. We extend our deepest sympathy to his family and many friends… May his memory be eternal.”

He was an active AHEPA member and officer and was involved in guiding AHEPA’s Fifth District Scholarship funds to new heights. Horiates was selected most recently as Ahepan of the Year by Camden AHEPA Chapter 69. A member of the Pan Icarian Brotherhood of America, Atheras Chapter of Philadelphia, he was proud of his ancestral roots from the island of Ikaria, Greece. Horiates assisted in serving veterans’ groups and seniors outside of the community. His infectious smile and calm demeanor will always be remembered by the community.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the St. Thomas Greek Orthodox Church Iconography Fund. To share condolences with the family, please visit http://www.murrayparadeefh.com.

