March 1, 2023

Congresswoman Grace Meng Issues Statement on Train Crash in Greece

March 1, 2023
By The National Herald
Greece Train Collision
A crane operator, firefighters and rescuers work the scene of a collision in Tempe, about 376 kilometers (235 miles) north of Athens, near Larissa city, Greece, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Vaggelis Kousioras)

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Rep. Grace Meng (D-NY), a member of the Congressional Hellenic Caucus and House Appropriations Subcommittee on State and Foreign Operations, on March 1 issued the following statement on the deadly collision between two trains in Greece.

“I am devastated to learn about the horrible train collision in northern Greece. This is a terrible tragedy, and I am deeply saddened over the many lives that have been lost. I am praying for all who are impacted and hope for a speedy recovery to the many who have been injured.”

She continued: “It is critical for the United States to provide any needed assistance that our friend and ally may require. I thank all the first responders for working to save lives, especially under difficult rescue conditions. My office stands ready to assist constituents with any affected family members in Greece.”

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

