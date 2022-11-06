x

November 6, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.99 USD

NYC 63ºF

ATHENS 59ºF

Science

Climate Questions: Is It Too Late to Stop Climate Change?

November 6, 2022
By Associated Press
AP--Climate Questions--Stop Warming
Is it too late to stop climate change? (AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)

BENGALURU, India — Global average temperatures have risen and weather extremes have already seen an uptick, so the short answer to whether it’s too late to stop climate change is: yes. But there’s still time to prevent cascading effects, as every degree of additional warming has exponentially disastrous impacts, experts say.

A 2021 report by the top body of climate scientists provided new analysis of the chance the world has to cap warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) or 2 Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial times in the coming decades, in line with global climate goals.

Although scientists estimated it’s still possible to stay within these limits, they said it would require immediate, rapid and large-scale reductions in greenhouse gas emissions. It’s more likely that global temperature will reach or exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming, the report said.

The 1.5-degree goal is “on life support,” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said.

___

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story is part of an ongoing series answering some of the most fundamental questions around climate change, the science behind it, the effects of a warming planet and how the world is addressing it.

___

Without major action to reduce emissions, the global average temperature is on track to rise by 2.5 to 4.5 degrees Celsius (4.5 to 8.1 degrees Fahrenheit) by 2100, scientists say.

And researchers warn that the situation will get very serious before then: Once the 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold is reached, there will be increasing heat waves, longer warm seasons and shorter cold seasons. When the 2 degrees Celsius mark is crossed, critical tolerance levels for agriculture and health will be reached.

But all hope is not lost, they urge.

At the time of the report’s release, Friederike Otto, a climate scientist at Imperial College of London, said achieving the 1.5-degree goal “is still possible from a physical science point of view.”

“If we reduce emissions globally to net zero by 2040 there is still a two thirds chance to reach 1.5 degrees and if we globally achieve net zero emissions by the middle of the century, there is still a one third chance to achieve that,” she said.

If all human emissions of heat-trapping gases were to stop today, Earth’s temperature would continue to rise for a few decades but would eventually stabilize, climate scientists say. If humans don’t emit any additional planet-warming gasses, then natural processes would begin to slowly remove the excess carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, and global temperatures would gradually begin to decline.

“There is a direct relation between delay and warming, and between warming and risk of what we would call extreme impacts,” said Ajay Gambhir, a senior research fellow at the Grantham Institute for Climate Change and the Environment, based at Imperial College London. ” Unfortunately, we’re already seeing all these extreme impacts — whether it’s extreme heat waves, increased risk of crop failures, forest fires or bleaching coral reefs— already happening.”

He added: “The further we delay action on addressing climate change by reducing our emissions, the warmer the world will get.”

 

RELATED

Science
Last Total Lunar Eclipse for Three Years Arrives Tuesday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Better catch the moon's disappearing act Tuesday — there won't be another like it for three years.

Science
UN Weather Report: Climate Woes Bad and Getting Worse Faster
Health
Dr. Spyros Mezitis on the Current Management of Diabetes Mellitus

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Pakistan’s Ex-PM Khan Stable after Shooting

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan is in a stable condition after being shot and wounded during a protest march, a senior leader from his party said Friday.

Formula One took its globe-hoping extravaganza to the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday for an official "launch party" on what it believes will be one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

HOUSTON — For now and forever, Dusty Baker, the epic storyteller, first-class namedropper, toothpick chewer and baseball lifer will bear a most distinguished title.

ATHENS - Alternate Finance Minister Thodoris Skylakakis addressed a call to investors to take advantage, in time, of the loan tool of the Recovery and Resilience Fund, as long as interest rates are as low as they are today (0.

ATHENS - Consumers gave a vote of confidence to the "household basket" in the first days of the measure's implementation.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings