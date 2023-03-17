Clergy Lenten Retreat in Boston with Archbishop Demetrios

Church

A commemorative photo from the retreat for the clergy led by His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios former of America at the Heritage and Camp Center of the Metropolis of Boston in Contoocook New Hampshire. Shown are Metropolitan Methodios of Boston and the Antiochian Orthodox Bishop John of Worcester. (Photo provided by Metropolis of Boston.)

BOSTON – His Eminence Metropolitan Methodios hosted Metropolis of Boston clergy along with His Grace Bishop John and other local Orthodox clergy at a Lenten retreat at the Retreat House of the St. Methodios Faith and Heritage Center in Contoocook, NH.

The priests enjoyed fellowship while worshipping together and sharing Lenten meals. The highlight of the retreat were the three sessions with guest speaker His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios. The Archbishop shared with reflections on the nuances of the depictions of Christ in the four Gospels, the stunning foreshadowing of the crucifixion in Psalm 21/22, as well as stories and experiences from his lifetime of ministry. All who participated left refreshed and ready to fully embrace the challenge and hope of the Lenten season. Over 60 clergy participated in this 2-day retreat.

His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios was a professor to many of the priests who participated in the spiritual retreat when he was teaching for many years at Holy Gross Greek Orthodox School of Theology and they have great respect for him.

Priests told TNH that Archbishop Demetrios is in excellent health, spiritual and physical. He lives in New York and spends his time in reading and writing.