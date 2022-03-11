Clergy Laity Congress 2022 Preparations Focus on Theme of “Legacy, Renewal, Unity”

Church

NEW YORK – The Clergy-Laity Congress Committee, under the direction of His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros and Co-Chaired by Chrysanthy Demos and Nick Karacostas, continues its preparation of this summer’s Centennial Congress. While preparing this historic Centennial Congress, His Eminence’s theme of ‘Legacy, Renewal, Unity’ has been built into all parts of the program. The official schedule of events is as follows:

June 30th – July 4: National Young Adult Conference

Fourth of July Weekend will offer young adults from all over the country an opportunity to gather in New York City for a weekend of fellowship and fun. A Young Adult Conference committee, chaired by Harry Koulos and Kostas Ouranitsas, is currently planning events both in and out of the city that will offer a truly unforgettable experience for all in attendance. Save the date!

July 3 – July 7: Clergy-Laity Congress

Celebrating 100 years of the Archdiocese, this Clergy-Laity Congress will embrace and honor our past while at the same time plant the seeds for the next 100 years. In addition to regularly scheduled committee and organization events, a brief schedule of highlights is as follows:

Sunday, July 3

Divine Liturgy at the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity

Opening of the Centennial History Exhibit

Opening of the Exhibit Hall

Great Vespers for the Consecration of Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at the World Trade Center

Monday, July 4

Consecration of Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at the World Trade Center

Clergy-Laity Congress Official Opening and Keynote Address

Tuesday, July 5

Clergy Breakfast with His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros

Ministry Panel Discussions

National Forum of Church Musicians Reception

Archon Reception

Clergy Family Dinner with His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros

Wednesday, July 6

Philoptochos Agape Breakfast

Presentation on Results of Charter Survey and Open Discussion

‘Journey of Byzantine Music in America’ Concert

Thursday, July 7

Plenary Session

Grand Banquet featuring Live Music and Entertainment

At the same time as the Clergy-Laity Congress, the National Philoptochos will be conducting their Biennial Convention. Clergy-Laity Congress registration details, including pricing, hotel pricing and booking information and other pertinent information will be available as soon as possible via the Clergy-Laity Congress Website.