June 23, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

Tourism

Celestyal Cruises Biggest Ever Sale Savings of up to 44% for Greek Isle Getaways

June 23, 2022
By The National Herald
A view of Mykonos. Photo: Courtesy of Celestyal Cruises
A view of Mykonos one of the stops on Celestyal Cruises. (Photo: Courtesy of Celestyal Cruises)

ATHENS – Celestyal Cruises, the award-winning, number one choice for cruise travelers to the Greek Islands and the Eastern Mediterranean, comes to the rescue of last-minute travelers this summer, with its ‘Biggest Ever Sale’ featuring savings of up to 44 percent off select 2022 sailings booked from now through July 11, 2022. Prices start as low as $353 on the three-night ‘Iconic Aegean’ itinerary, which is normally priced at $610, reflecting a savings of 42 percent.

The popular seven-night, ‘Idyllic Aegean’ itinerary, which is normally priced at $1,500 has been reduced by 44 percent to just $845*. The three-night ‘Iconic Aegean’ sets sail from Athens and calls upon Mykonos, Kusadasi (Turkey), Patmos, Crete (Heraklion), and Santorini. The seven-night ‘Idyllic Aegean’ begins in Athens and visits Thessaloniki, Kusadasi (Turkey), Rhodes, Crete (Heraklion), Santorini, Mykonos and Milos. All cruises include the Celestyal All-Inclusive Experience with unlimited classic drinks, locally-inspired cuisine on-board, entertainment, select shore excursions, port and service charges (including fuel surcharges) and gratuities. Solo travelers also enjoy no single supplement on select sailings from Celestyal, a ‘Solo Traveler’ multi-award winner.

“For travelers who might have delayed their summer vacation plans or have been reluctant to travel to Europe due to the rising costs of air travel, Celestyal Cruises is pleased to offer the best value at sea this summer and beyond to offset those air fares,” said Leslie Peden, chief commercial officer. “Our all-inclusive vacations have always been extremely good value, and now we are making them even more affordable and bringing that dream Greek Isles cruise within reach for more North Americans.”

Offers are also available on the four-night ‘Iconic Aegean’ sailing from Athens to Mykonos, Kusadasi (Turkey), Patmos, Crete (Heraklion), Rhodes and Santorini, with prices starting at $461* compared with the regular price of  $770.

The seven-night ‘Eclectic Aegean’ itinerary is also featured in the campaign, starting at $695* compared with the regular price of $1,250. In addition to beginning this cruise in Athens, guests also have the option of departing from Istanbul, to benefit from both an extensive and affordable air network from North America to Istanbul. The itinerary calls upon Kavala, Thessaloniki, Volos, and Santorini. Kavala is also a new stop for Celestyal. This northern, centuries-old Greek port city on the Thracian Sea is often referred to as the ‘blue city’ due to its crystal-clear coastal waters and legendary scenic sea view.

For travelers looking to book vacations now for the fall and winter, limited time, ‘Biggest Ever Sale’ offers are also featured on Celestyal’s seven-night ‘Three Continents’ cruise, which visits Egypt, Israel, Cyprus, Turkey and Greece, starting at just $845* compared with $1,250. The October 15th, one-time, themed seven-night ‘Steps of Paul’ sailing, which departs Athens and visits Thessaloniki, Kavala and Patmos in Greece as well as Istanbul, Dikili and Kusadasi in Turkey is priced starting at $1,095* compared with $1,500 outside of the promotional period.

For those looking to celebrate the holidays at sea, Celestyal is offering outstanding savings on its special ten-night, December 17th Christmas sailing.  This unique itinerary departs Athens and visits Thessaloniki and Rhodes in Greece along with Izmir (Turkey), Egypt, Israel and Cyprus. This special cruise gives guests a once in a lifetime experience of spending Christmas in the Holy Land and is priced at $1,309* compared with $1,570. Those wishing to ring in the New Year at sea can also save on Celestyal’s special eight-night, December 27th New Years’ cruise. This sailing departs Athens and visits Crete (Heraklion), Santorini, and Volos in Greece and Kusadasi and Istanbul — just in time for Istanbul’s famous New Year’s Eve celebrations. This cruise is reduced from $1,500* to $1,103. For those looking for a longer cruise experience, Celestyal is also including the combined 18-night special Christmas and New Years’ itinerary. The cruise begins in Athens and visits Thessaloniki, Rhodes, Crete (Heraklion), Santorini, and Volos in Greece and Izmir, Kusadasi, and Istanbul along with Egypt, Israel, and Cyprus. This sailing is normally priced at $2,730* but starts as low as $2,073* if booked during the ‘Biggest Ever Sale.’

*All prices quoted are per person, based on a double occupancy of the stateroom and are quoted in U.S. dollars. The offer is valid for new, individual bookings made between now and July 11, 2022.

For more information https://celestyal.com/us/, contact your professional Travel Advisor or call 1-877-337-4665.

