Carol Poulos, Beloved Sister and Dear Friend, Will Be Missed

NEW YORK – Family, friends, and acquaintances from New York to North Carolina and beyond were saddened by the news of the passing of Carol Poulos on August 21. She was born August 20, 1943.
Carol is the beloved sister of Paulette and Peter Poulos, but filling any room where she was present with warmth and kindness, the natural course of many a relationship in her life was for people to feel the embrace of a family member whenever they met.
Carol was a loving, kind, generous and devoted Christian who loved the Greek Orthodox Church and her family.
Throughout her lifetime, Carol worked tirelessly for the Greek Orthodox Church offering her services as a teacher and later superintendent of the Sunday School of the Church of the Three Hierarchs in Brooklyn, NY.
As an active member of Philoptochos, she worked side by side with her mother for the Luncheons and various other Church events.
Carol worked for many years as an administrative assistant at the executive level for Celanese Corporation in New York City. When she had to retire early due to health concerns, Carol relocated to Raleigh, North Carolina where she had several relatives.
Even after she moved to Raleigh, where she was active in the Holy Trinity Church, Carol never forgot her home parish in the heart of Brooklyn and followed the annual tradition of her beloved mother by providing cases of grapes on the Feast Day of The Transfiguration.
While she loved Raleigh, as Carol’s situation changed and she needed more assistance, she returned to New York to enter St. Michael’s Home. Carol expressed appreciation for the caring community at St. Michael’s and its dedicated staff. She considered St. Michael’s a “home away from home.” Carol enjoyed the Greek Orthodox environment and often would be found in the Chapel lighting candles for others. She loved when local Greek communities visited, brought Greek music, and invited the residents to dance with them. Although no longer able to dance, something she enjoyed, Carol still felt energized and connected to her identity through the music and dancing that were so much part of her life.
Residents and staff alike who came to see her as part of their family know that she will continue to pray for them from above.
A statement from loved ones said, “Carol will be greatly missed by all who were privileged to know and love her. May her memory be eternal!”
