March 16, 2023

Capital Link’s 17th Annual International Shipping Forum March 20

March 16, 2023
By The National Herald
Capital Link 17th Int Shipping Forum NYC
Capital Link’s 17th Annual International Shipping Forum will take place on Monday, March 20, at the Metropolitan Club in New York City. Photo: Capital Link

NEW YORK – Capital Link’s 17th Annual International Shipping Forum will take place on Monday, March 20, at the Metropolitan Club in New York City. The Forum is held in partnership with Citi and in cooperation with NYSE and Nasdaq.

The Forum will examine the macroeconomic issues that are shaping and transforming the international shipping markets today, featuring a comprehensive review and outlook of the various shipping markets, made more relevant by the release of companies’ annual results. Discussions will include topics of critical relevance to the industry geopolitics, energy security, easing covid restrictions in China and its impact, environmental regulations, technology, sanctions and tariffs, access to capital and more.

Meetings 1×1 will be held between institutional investors and senior executives of shipping companies in parallel to the Forum. To sign up for 1×1 meetings please follow this link: https://bit.ly/3yQg5Pv.

Held in New York City every year, the Annual International Shipping Forum is known for its large attendance by investors, shipowners and financiers. It is a meeting place for C-level Executives from the maritime industry and the finance and investment communities involved with shipping.

Attendance is free to investors and qualified attendees.

Register online: https://bit.ly/3YRSjgL.

