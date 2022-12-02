x

December 2, 2022

Bucks’ Middleton Probable to Make his Season Debut Friday

December 2, 2022
By Associated Press
Bucks Middleton Basketball
FILE - Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton brings the ball up during the team's NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, March 29, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton appears on the verge of making his 2022-23 debut as he returns from offseason wrist surgery.

The NBA released an injury report Thursday night that listed the three-time All-Star as probable for the Bucks’ Friday night game with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 31-year-old Middleton hasn’t played since spraining the medial collateral ligament in his left knee in Game 2 of the Bucks’ first-round playoff series with the Chicago Bulls. The injury caused him to miss the remainder of that series and all of the Bucks’ Eastern Conference semifinal seven-game loss to the Boston Celtics.

He underwent surgery on his left wrist last summer and has been recovering from that injury ever since.

Middleton earned his third All-Star selection last season and averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

The Bucks have a 15-5 record in Middleton’s absence and are second in the Eastern Conference, two games behind the Celtics.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

