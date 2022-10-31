x

October 31, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.99 USD

NYC 54ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

USA

Brown Scores 24, Beal Struggles as Celtics Roll 112-94 (Highlights)

October 31, 2022
By Associated Press
Wizards Celtics Basketball
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, center, vies for control of the ball with Washington Wizards guard Monte Morris, left, and forward Rui Hachimura in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON — Jaylen Brown scored 24 points and the Boston Celtics took advantage of cold shooting by Bradley Beal, routing the Washington Wizards 112-94 on Sunday night.

Jayson Tatum had 23 points, including five 3-pointers, and Malcolm Brogdon added 21 points off the bench to help Boston avoid its third straight loss.

The Celtics connected on 21 3-pointers and had a season-high 29 assists on 36 field goals.

But they were more proud of their defense on a night Washington shot just 38.8% from the field.

“The sole focus is we want to have hot starts like that — offensively and defensively,” Celtics guard Marcus Smart said. “Sustaining it is our problem. We wanted to come out tonight and make a big emphasis on that end. Once we get that lead because of our defense…not to let it slow down and take our foot off the gas pedal.”

Boston interim coach Joe Mazzulla said he was also comfortable with the shot selection on a night his team hoisted 47 3-point attempts.

“I love 3-pointers, I like math,” Mazzulla said. “I think it’s a huge strength of our team. The thing we have to learn on the offensive end…is making sure we’re getting the best, accurate shot every time down and regardless if it goes in or not, it’s a good shot. We did a good job of when shots were not falling of competing defensively.”

Kristaps Porzingis scored 17 points for the Wizards, who have lost three of their last four.

Beal missed his first 11 shots and was scoreless until the third quarter before finishing with 12 points and eight assists. He was 4 of 16 from the field. Beal and Porzingis were the only Wizards starters to reach double figures

“It’s one of those nights where you have three of your five starters really struggle offensively. That’s difficult to overcome,” Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said.

With Beal struggling, Boston led by as many as 24 points in the opening 24 minutes. Washington’s starting lineup managed to connect on just 11 of its 32 field goal attempts in the half.

Beal’s first points came from the free throw line with 2:29 left in the third quarter. He didn’t score from the from the field until dropping in a step-back, 17-footer a few possessions later.

It also didn’t help that Sunday was Washington’s second game without one of its peskiest defenders in backup point guard Delon Wright, who could be sidelined up to two months with a hamstring issue.

TIP-INS

Wizards: The last time Beal was held scoreless in the first half of a game was 2018 against the Golden State Warriors. … Trailed 51-27 in the second quarter before closing the half on a 20-7 run. … Have faced first- quarter deficits of at least 15 points in back-to-back games.

Celtics: Grant Williams had 10 points, four rebounds and a block in his first game back from serving a one-game suspension for directing inappropriate language at and bumping into a referee. … Led 34-15 at end of first quarter. … Jumped out to 21-8 lead, with Tatum and Brown taking the team’s first 12 shots and combining for 27 points in the period.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Host Philadelphia on Monday.

Celtics: At Cleveland on Wednesday.

 

RELATED

USA
Philadelphia Heads to MLS Cup Final with 3-1 Win over NYCFC

CHESTER, Pa. — Julian Carranza and Daniel Gazdag scored two minutes apart in the second half and the Philadelphia Union advanced to their first MLS Cup final with a 3-1 victory over New York City FC on Sunday night.

USA
Bey, Cunningham Lead Pistons Past Defending Champ Warriors
USA
Spurs waive Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Suspension Βridge Collapse Kills at Least 132 in India (Photos + Video)

MORBI, India — Military teams were searching Monday for people missing after a century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into a river Sunday in the western Indian state of Gujarat, sending hundreds plunging into the water and killing at least 132 in one of the worst accidents in the country in the past decade.

LEIGH, England — Michael Cheika was set for a hectic week after his Lebanon side reached the quarterfinals at a second straight Rugby League World Cup on Sunday.

CHESTER, Pa. — Julian Carranza and Daniel Gazdag scored two minutes apart in the second half and the Philadelphia Union advanced to their first MLS Cup final with a 3-1 victory over New York City FC on Sunday night.

DETROIT — Saddiq Bey scored 28 points, Cade Cunningham was an assist short of a triple-double and the Detroit Pistons beat the defending champion Golden State Warriors 128-114 on Sunday night to end a five-game losing streak.

ATHENS - For the third consecutive year, the Municipality of Athens is collaborating with Mastercard, with the aim of supporting tourism in Athens.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings