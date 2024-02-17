x

February 17, 2024

Books to Add to Your February Reading List

February 17, 2024
By Eleni Sakellis
Kapodistrias catalog EMBCA event
One of the slides from the EMBCA presentation on Ioannis Kapodistrias. Photo: YouTube

February, though it is the shortest month, is ideal to catch up on your reading list. The days are getting a bit longer, in the Northern Hemisphere at least, and the occasional snow day is also a perfect opportunity to read.

For those interested in history, February 11 was the 248th anniversary of the birth of Ioannis Kapodistrias and though there are not many books available in English about him, there are a few in Greek which are available to read for free online on Project Gutenberg: https://shorturl.at/uEHIU.

History of Ioannis Kapodistrias Governor of Greece by Tryphon E. Evangelides was published in Athens in 1894 and includes several illustrations to highlight key places and historical figures in Kapodistrias’ life and times.

The Short Narrative of the Life of Ioannis Kapodistrias by Lavrentios S. Vrokines was published in 1886 in Kerkyra (Corfu), Kapodistrias’ hometown. At about 34 pages total, the book offers a brief summation of the life of the international statesman from his distinguished family heritage to his tragic assassination.

The East Mediterranean Business Culture Alliance (EMBCA) recently presented a fascinating panel discussion on the ‘Legacy of a Great International Statesman – Ioannis Kapodistrias,’ during which Honorary Professor of Ancient History Pierre Ducrey of the University of Lausanne mentioned the exhibition which ran during the 1821 bicentennial celebrations and the exhibition catalog titled ‘Geneva and Greece: Friendship and Independence’ which was designed as a tribute to three men, Kapodistrias, Charles Pictet de Rochemont, and Jean-Gabriel Eynard. Their combined efforts allowed Switzerland and Greece to restructure and gain their independence.

The catalog was first published in French by the Hardt Foundation in collaboration with the Museum of Art and History, for the 200th anniversary of the Greek War of Independence (1821-2021). The book, with contributions from 30 authors mainly of Greek and Swiss origin, is divided into three parts. The first addresses Kapodistrias’ support for the Swiss Confederation during the Congresses of Vienna and Paris. The second focuses on reactions to the War of Independence in Switzerland, in particular in Geneva, and the third on the creation of the Greek State. The book is available online through the Philhellenism Museum in Athens: https://shorturl.at/JTY05.

Profane Feasts by Tom Tolnay. Photo: Amazon

The Greek-American experience is recounted in the charming short story collection Profane Feasts by Tom Tolnay. The book was originally published in 2017, but is now available in an updated version. The experience of growing up in a Greek immigrant family in Brooklyn is something many people will relate to regardless of whether or not their roots are in Greece. The colorful characters in the book may remind some readers of their own family members, aunts, uncles, cousins, Yiayia and Pappou. Those who have studied the immigrant experience will recognize the common practice of recreating the homeland neighborhood in the new neighborhood. How many of us grew up on blocks where our relatives moved in as soon as they came to America? The familiar aspects of Greek culture, hearing the language spoken, the scent of Greek foods cooking, so far away from the homeland, were undoubtedly a comfort to those who had made the momentous decision to settle in a new country.

Profane Feasts by Tom Tolnay is available online.

