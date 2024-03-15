x

March 15, 2024

Editorial

‘Bombing’ Political Stability in Greece

March 15, 2024
By Antonis H. Diamataris
KONSTANTOPOULOU-1
Tension with Zoe Konstantopoulou in the plenary session of the Parliament during the debate and approval of the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry's conclusion on "the investigation of the crime of Tempi and all aspects related to it", Monday 11 March 2024 (GIORGOS KONTARINIS/EUROKINISSI)

One of Greece’s greatest achievements in recent years is political stability, the relatively mild political climate compared to other times. This has substantially contributed to significant steps taken regarding structural reforms and economic development inside the country, and to the positive image the country has gained abroad.

Unfortunately, there are alarming signs of a coordinated effort to undermine this climate. A glance at the statements of certain political leaders and the headlines of some newspapers is enough to confirm this. Personal vulgar attacks, relentless scandal-mongering, childish conspiracy theories pollute the country’s political environment, disregarding the dark clouds in the region and the resurgence of the Far Right in Europe.

Take, for example, the terrible train accident in Tempi with dozens of casualties, many of whom were young people. The then-Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Kostas Karamanlis, visibly devastated, took political responsibility for the accident from the very beginning and immediately submitted his resignation. Since then, although re-elected as a Member of Parliament for Serres, he did not return to the Cabinet as the causes of the accident were under investigation in the Parliament.

The major shortcomings of the rail network are well-known to everyone, unfortunately dating back to the distant past. But it is also clear, as has been confirmed by the conclusions drawn by New Democracy officials, that the tragic accident was due to human error beyond the capabilities of any third party, even the minister, to prevent it.

Yet, public opinion is bombarded daily with conspiracy theories. They do not serve the country. Surely there will be – and there are – other issues regarding which criticism can be directed towards the government. Why do we replicate scripts from the past, for which the country has paid dearly? Do we ever learn?

