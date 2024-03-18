x

March 18, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 59ºF

ATHENS 55ºF

Politics

Biden Campaign has Amassed $155M in Cash On Hand for 2024 Campaign and Raised $53M Last Month

March 17, 2024
By Associated Press
BIDEN1
From left, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, President Joe Biden, and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., walk down the steps following the annual St. Patrick's Day gathering at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, March 15, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s campaign has amassed $155 million in cash on hand for the 2024 election, far exceeding the in-hand total for his Republican opponent, Donald Trump.

The president raised $53 million alone last month, which was the strongest grassroots fundraising month since the campaign launched, according to campaign officials. Among those efforts was a contest for supporters to attend a fundraiser on March 28 in New York with Biden, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton that raised $4 million last month.

“The enthusiasm we’re picking up as we go around the country is real,” Biden said in a radio interview with WNOV 860 in Wisconsin last week. “We’ve raised a whole lot of money. We have 1.5 million donors, including 500,000 are brand new, they’re small donors; 97% of the donations under $200.”

Both Biden and Trump clinched their party nominations last week, setting up a 2024 rematch.

Trump’s February figures have not been released. By the end of January, his two major committees had just $36.6 million in cash on hand, and those committees collectively spent more than they took in that month. A major driver of those costs was millions of dollars in legal fees from Trump’s myriad court cases. The figures are only a partial snapshot of the Trump operation’s finances because other branches won’t have to disclose their numbers until April.

Biden’s cash on hand total is the highest amassed by any Democratic candidate in history during this point in the campaign, the campaign said. Emails to Biden supporters that focused on concerns over Trump helped drive up support last month.

“While Joe Biden and Democrats continue to put up historic grassroots fundraising numbers, Donald Trump and the RNC are in financial disarray,” said Jaime Harrison, leader of the Democratic National Committee. “Our grassroots supporters know that the stakes of this year could not be higher, and they’re chipping in like our democracy is on the line — because it is.”

RELATED

Society
 Boston Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day; Biden Holds White House Brunch with Irish Leader

BOSTON  — While some American cities celebrated St.

Society
Man Faces Charges in Two States after Alleged Killings of Family Members in Pennsylvania
Society
A New Kind of Hospital is Coming to Rural America. To Qualify, Facilities Must Close Their Beds

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Cease-Fire Talks with Israel and Hamas Expected to Restart

CAIRO  — Stalled talks aimed at securing a cease-fire in the war between Israel and Hamas are expected to restart in earnest in Qatar as soon as Sunday, according to Egyptian officials.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden's campaign has amassed $155 million in cash on hand for the 2024 election, far exceeding the in-hand total for his Republican opponent, Donald Trump.

NEW YORK - Even before the brackets came out Sunday, March Madness was a muddled mess.

MANCHESTER, England — There’s still some fight left in Manchester United.

ATHENS - A New Democracy former Member of the European Parliament obtained a list of email addresses - to whom she sent a pitch for votes in June elections - from the government’s head of the Diaspora, who quit over the revelation.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.