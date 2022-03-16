x

March 16, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 61ºF

ATHENS 34ºF

Economy

Backing EU Sanctions on Russia Could Cost Cyprus 2% of GDP

March 16, 2022
By The National Herald
Cyprus Russia Ukraine War
A boy waves an Ukrainian flag as he stands in front of placard showing the Russian president Vladimir Putin during a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, outside parliament in central Nicosia, Cyprus, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – Reluctantly going along with European Union sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine that include barring Russian airlines – and tourists – will see Cyprus take a hit of as much as 476 million euros ($523.04 million.)

That was the projection from the rating agency DBRS Morningstar which said the loss of the tourists could be as much as 2 percent of the annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 21.66 billion euros ($23.8 billion) said SchengenvisaInfo.com

That was if the sanctions last through 2022, with the country still dealing with the beginning of a third year of the COVID-19 pandemic that could see tourism, its biggest revenue engine, held down again since 2019 when it brought in 13.8 percent of GDP.

“The impact will be much smaller if the restrictions are lifted before the summer season or if Russian tourists find alternative routes to Cyprus,” the agency explained.

Cypriot tourism is facing another 20-25 percent loss in tourist arrivals as the Russian market makes up for the second largest in Cyprus although the government of President Nicos Anastasiades said it might break with the EU if the price becomes too high and tourists head for Turkey instead.

There could be a way to recoup some of the losses if tourists from other countries could be lured but the invasion is causing fuel costs to spike, including for airlines and that could deter international travel again.

“It is clear that the tourism industry may face short-term pressures due to the setback in Russia; however, the comparative advantage of Cyprus, in terms of its attractiveness of tourists, will remain positive this year,” the report read.

But the agency said that as COVID wants and the EU pumps in aid in the form of loans and grants to member states that a disaster for the economy could be averted and a slight bulwark built.

DBRS also points out that “the European Commission’s forecast for a growth rate of 4.1 per cent in 2022 now looks optimistic.” The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) previously revealed that the tourism sector accounted for 13.8 pe cent of Cypriot GDP in 2019.

Exports of financial services from Cyprus to Russia have surged in recent years, summing up to about 7 percent of Cypriot GDP in 2020, the site said, the island having a big Russian population and business interests, and reputation as being a haven for rich Russians to hide their money.

RELATED

Politics
Cyprus Will Bar Russian Ships to Meet Ukraine Invasion Sanctions

NICOSIA - Russia's growing isolation from the world over President Vladimir Putin's order to invade Ukraine has reached into the seas with the removal of its vessels from shipping registries, including on Russian-friendly Cyprus.

Politics
Mitsotakis Briefs Anastasiades on Visit to Turkey
Economy
Cyprus Finance Minister Says No Recession Despite Rising Prices

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Watch Live: Ukraine’s Zelensky Addresses U.S. Congress

WASHINGTON — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the U.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings