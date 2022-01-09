x

January 9, 2022

Artens Seminar on Communication of Culture with Aris Asproulis Begins January 12

January 9, 2022
By The National Herald
Aris Asproulis
Aris Asproulis, sociologist, playwright and Karolos Koun Art Theater Director of Communication and Promotion. Photo: Courtesy of Aris Asproulis

ATHENS – Utilizing communications technology and taking all the appropriate protection measures, the 22-hour masterclass Communication of Culture suggested to Artens by the sociologist, playwright and Karolos Koun Art Theater Director of Communication and Promotion Aris Asproulis, takes place this year in the Artens Seminars buildings, 40 Voukourestiou at Kolonaki in Athens, while at the same time it will be broadcast online to those who wish to participate in their own space.

The course includes 11 classes beginning on Wednesday, January 12, 6-8 PM Athens time, 11 AM-1 PM EST. Register online: http://artens.gr/portfolio-items/politistiki-epikinonia.

The course focuses on theoretical approaches and practical issues, work tools, and communication techniques, offering those interested the appropriate empirical keys to understanding how a cultural event is communicated (a work of art, an artist, an artistic action, an artistic institution/organization). The aim is for the participants to get a complete picture of how the communication of a cultural event is built from beginning to end: from the construction of the news and the creation of the image-identity, to the compilation of the press release, to the setting up of the photography, and the editing of images, finding communication sponsors, and booking interviews and so on.

The issues addressed include: How do we shape the ‘body’ of an e-mail to make it attractive to the recipient? How are interviews, tributes, presentations booked? How do you set up a successful photo shoot? What is the difference between a video teaser and a video trailer? What should we pay attention to when recording a radio spot? Are there ‘target groups’ or ‘reference groups’ in reporting cultural matters? Who are the ‘significant others’ who shape trends and views? What are the essential differences between marketing, promotion, communication and publicity?

In order to answer the above questions and others in depth, tangible examples will be given through the literature, Greek and international, but also from a large private collection of audiovisual communication material that will be studied during the course.

The way in which the concepts that are presented in the seminar are examined is governed by the principles of a ‘critical approach’ to the entertainment industry and how it is linked to broader cultural policy-making. Key parameters of analysis are: the aesthetic issue in relation to the urban landscape and the psychology of people, the specificity of the cultural property as a product for sale, the interaction of communication with parts of an organization that create a cultural product (such as the Production Department, the Artistic Direction, etc.), the power of images created by the Media – and especially of the new media (such as ‘social media’), and the recognition that the relationship between public/artists/production/publicity creates a predominantly irrational market in the space of culture, which must be taken into account in every action and analysis concerning Cultural Communication.

In the last hour of the class, a special guest from the field of culture will share their experience to illuminate aspects of Cultural Communication which are considered useful for the full understanding of the concepts and practices that are developed in the course.

Guests in Greek alphabetical order are: Irini Valla – Architect Engineer/Specialist interior designer;

George Lykiardopoulos – Theatrical Producer and Founder of the cultural organization Lykofos; Katerina Berdeka – Production Manager and Director; Konstantinos Bibis – Actor; Vasilis Paleologos – Actor; Giannis Pantazopoulos – Journalist/LIFO; Orestis Tatsis – Director.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

