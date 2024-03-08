Are We Rushing to Erase Biden?

Editorial

The herd syndrome is in full swing regarding Biden’s age. Every day more and more people are calling for him to pave the way for someone younger to lead his party.

His opponents are exploiting this to the fullest.

But even many Democrats, including former friends of his, are asking him to step down. “You served your country your whole life,” they tell him. “Do it now. Make the sacrifice and step aside.”

Among those who have asked for his resignation, I include myself. If I didn’t say it openly, I hinted at it. It’s not just that he’s gotten much older (81 years), but he’s been through a lot, I said. He doesn’t seem well. It would be better for him to step aside for someone younger.

Did you notice that no one is suggesting specifically who the younger replacement should be?

My change of mind was reinforced by an important, well-done, comprehensive article, one of those that stays with you, in the New Yorker magazine by Evan Osnos, titled ‘Joe Biden’s Last Campaign’.

It takes you back to the old ‘normal’ political periods, with ‘normal’ politicians, emphasizing policy, programs, and the character of the candidate.

Back when candidates didn’t aim to dismantle the system, overthrow institutions, punish friends, and embrace America’s enemies.

Back when democracy wasn’t in question. Not even under discussion.

The article, above all, convinces that Biden will be the Democratic candidate and, moreover, that he is likely to defeat Donald Trump.

Osnos spotlighted this Biden exchange he had with the President: “I’d ask a rhetorical question,” Biden said. “If you thought you were best positioned to beat someone who, if they won, would change the nature of America, what would you do?”

That’s the essence of the matter, and that’s what his campaign might rely on. On the fear – shared by many – that if Trump is re-elected, he will do great damage to America.

Furthermore, he also said: “I’m running again because I think two things: No. 1, I’m really proud of my record, and I want to keep it going.”

And he really has achieved a lot. From the economy to reductions in student loans.

Earlier this week, voters in 15 states chose the Republican nominee. As expected, Trump won by a large – possibly overwhelming – margin.

However, what should also be noted, besides the difference from Haley, is how many voted compared to 2020, and how many of those votes Haley received.

It seems that many voters – even in the Republican party – are looking for an alternative to Trump. This doesn’t mean that all of them will vote for Biden. But some will.

The percentage of those who will never vote for Trump will probably increase when the field finally clears, when only the two ‘eternal rivals’ remain – as we Greek soccer fans say.

When the elderly but calm, moderate, effective Biden starts to ‘come alive’. When he starts to raise the stakes. And starts to highlight his achievements.

Then many will have the opportunity to take another look at him and find him better than they thought. And certainly better than his opponent.

I have the impression that we confuse calmness, soft tones, and good manners and some difficulty speaking, a condition he has had since childhood, with weakness.

While, on the contrary, we consider an angry man – a troublemaker, someone who continually creates chaos – to be dynamic and capable.

It’s exhausting – aren’t you sick and tired of it already?