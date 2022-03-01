x

March 1, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.12 USD

NYC 34ºF

ATHENS 45ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to the best in independent Greek journalism starting as low as $1/week.

Subscribe

Columnists

Analysis: When Numbers Speak – The HC/HC Story

March 1, 2022
By Theodore Kalmoukos
athinagoras-deksiosi-4_19_415510_type13265-1
Archdiocesan and Hellenic College and Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology leadership. Bishop Athenagoras of Nazianzos, Archbishop Elpidophoros of America and George Cantonis President Hellenic College – Holy Cross. (Photo: HCHC)

Numbers have their own language and certainly their own dynamics, because they accurately define facts and situations, and in a relentless way that cannot be disputed. Recently, especially from Christmas onwards, some information has been circulating both within the Hellenic College and Holy Cross School of Theology, but also from the Archdiocese itself, regarding the number of students in both schools, that is, Hellenic College and the School of Theology, as well as the number of staff and also their annual operating costs.

In the meantime, no one, neither the hierarchs, nor the clergy, nor the members of the Board of Trustees, nor even the members of Leadership 100, which finances the schools with donations amounting to millions of dollars, knew the exact details.

We wrote a short questionnaire to the president of the Hellenic College and Holy Cross Theological School, George Cantonis, who answered with a delay of a few days. We quote intact the questionnaire and the answers of Mr. Cantonis:

1) TNH: How many students are enrolled at Hellenic College presently?
CANTONIS: 40
2) How many of those will be entering Holy Cross Theological School?
CANTONIS: 7
3) How many students are enrolled at Holy Cross School of Theology?
CANTONIS: 83
4) How many of those students are enrolled in the M. Div. program leading to the Holy Priesthood?
CANTONIS: 36
5) What is the total number of employees including professors at both Hellenic College and Holy Cross: administrators, secretaries, Deans, all who are salaried by the schools?
CANTONIS: 56
6) What is the annual cost of operation of Hellenic College – Holy Cross?
CANTONIS $8,978,892

It should be noted that Mr. Cantonis wrote a long note trying to explain the numbers, referring to the pandemic, the reduction of the deficit, and the appointment of the new Dean of the School of Theology, without our having asked him a related question, as we made clear to him in our response.

Because the Church and our Omogenia, which in many ways support Hellenic College and the Theological School, have every right to know exactly what is happening in them, I think that when the numbers speak, there is no need for any further comment or explanatory whirlwind, or ‘spinning’, as it is called in the terminology of public discourse, by anyone, including Mr. Cantonis.

And yet every prudent and thinking person seeing these numbers, and specifically that Hellenic College has only 40 students, that is, classroom, not a college. It is a joke to talk about a college. For the sake of fairness, it must be said that Hellenic College was a problematic situation in the past; it could never recover from the years of the late Iakovos or the presidency of Thomas Lelon, despite the multitude of millions spent and the ambitious programs that were attempted, but in the end it could be said that it struggled to survive.

Today, however, we are talking about death throes. In other words, it is utopian to hope for and expect a miracle of resurrection. The last miracle of resurrection, except that of our Lord, was that of Lazarus – who died again.

Of course, the number of students at the Theological School does not make the situation more auspicious and hopeful, because we are essentially talking about only 36 students who are destined to be priests – of course, if they all get ordained. The condition of the School is very problematic, if not tragic.

After all, this is the essential issue, this is what the Church here and the Omogenia are interested in, and that is why they give the money – to make priests, quite simply.
As for the 56 employees that Hellenic College and Holy Cross have and pay, it is indeed an impressive number in terms of the total number of students, and basically exceeds the staff of the Ecumenical Patriarchate. In other words, we are talking about a strange situation no matter how much Cantonis tries to tell us that the Academic Authorities said that staffing level was required for reaccreditation.

And one more thing: The National Herald is in a position to know not only about the ineffectiveness of many staff members, but also about the general confusion that prevails to the point that even secretaries decide on issues of utmost importance for the life and mentality of the School.

I left for last the annual cost of operating expenses, amounting to $8,978,892. Over the past five years, the School’s operating expenses reached $45 million. Of course, here things have reached the point that dynamic and groundbreaking leadership on the part of the Archdiocese was expected that would make bold cuts in structures and search for capable people, but the institutional leadership of the Archdiocese cares about and strives for other things and has proved from its choices so far that it favors ‘exceptional mediocrities’.

So the messianic hope that had been created was exhausted between Facebook and Twitter. Very much so.

RELATED

Editorial
To Protect the Future of the SNFCC

Twenty million people have visited the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in the five years that have passed since the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) transferred the title of ownership of the most important construction project in Greece since the creation of the Parthenon to the Greek state – as I have noted many times.

Columnists
God Ιs a Potter: He Works in Mud – Ask Bishop Seraphim
Columnists
A Thank You Note to Leadership 100

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

The National Herald in the Heart of Kyiv (Video)

KYIV – The National Herald is in the heart of Kyiv with Tassos Tsiamis who lives in Ukraine.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings