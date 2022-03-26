Almond…More Than a Tree

Health

The ways of nature are often poetic. The Plant Kingdom has been a place of inspiration since the beginning of human civilization. The change of seasons, the birth of a new plant.

Almond trees are the basis of hope and anticipation for what is coming: Spring – the season of everything, of rebirth and revival. The almond tree’s strength at the beginning of Spring gives us hope that everything is possible. A way to surpass these challenging times. Good is going to overcome evil – for humanity and the planet.

In life there are hidden treasures right before our eyes. We take so many things for granted, like our freedom, peace, the roof above our heads. Besides the almonds, this tree offers us other treasures. We can find them easily in a park or in the countryside, but not in stores. They are just too common to be commercial. Yes, it is a small treasure in our hands – the leaves and flower petals of almond trees. You can now collect the small leaves and flower buds, dry them, and keep them in a jar.

Almond leaves produce a nice yellow color for natural dying textiles or the Easter eggs! Also, you can make a tea ideal for coughs (specifical dry coughs) and liver function. Pour boiled water on the leaves and flowers into a jar that closes tightly (one teacup for 2 teaspoons of flowers and leaves) and leave them there for 15 minutes. Drink 3-6 hot teacups for intense coughs.

A good footbath with the leaves and flowers of almond trees help feverish conditions – just a handful of almond leaves and flowers in hot water, twice a day. You can add some essential oils like mint or eucalyptus for a stuffy a nose.

The next time you meet a blooming almond tree, think about the effort and will needed to produce something good for others – and then smile along with the lovely tree.

* The above is not medical advice but mere suggestions for improving your diet. Before reach herbal use you should consult your doctor, especially those who have health issues, are pregnant or are under the age of 6.

Evropi-Sofia Dalampira holds a PhD in Agricultural Economics and an MSc in Botany-Biology.