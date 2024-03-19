x

March 19, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 39ºF

ATHENS 52ºF

WORLD

A Newspaper Says Video of Prince William and Kate Should Halt Royal Rumor Mill. That’s a Tall Order

March 19, 2024
By Associated Press
KATE
Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales smiles during her visit to Sebby's Corner in north London, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Princess Kate apologized Monday, March 11, 2024 for “confusion” caused by her editing of a family photo released by the palace — an image of the British royal and her children that was intended to calm concern and speculation about the princess's health, but had the opposite effect. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool, File )

LONDON — Prince William and his wife Catherine have been filmed at a farm shop near their Windsor home, The Sun newspaper reported — the first footage of Kate since she had abdominal surgery for an unspecified condition two months ago.

The newspaper published a short clip late Monday that appeared to show William and Kate smiling as they walked together, carrying shopping bags. It said the footage was taken on Saturday in Windsor, west of London.

The Sun quoted Nelson Silva, who said he filmed the video, as saying, “Kate looked happy and relaxed. They look happy just to be able to go to a shop and mingle.”

The couple’s Kensington Palace office did not comment.

The palace has said Kate, 42, will return to official duties after Easter. That’s likely to be once her children go back to school on April 17.

The Sun plastered its front page with “Great to see you again, Kate!” It said it had decided to publish the footage “in a bid to bring an end to what the Palace has called the ‘madness of social media.’”

Feverish and at times fantastical speculation has swirled about the princess’s condition during her absence. The palace has not disclosed details, but said it is not cancer-related.

Kensington Palace released a photo of Kate and her children George, Charlotte and Louis on March 10 to coincide with Mother’s Day in the U.K. But the move backfire when The Associated Press and other news agencies retracted it from publication because it appeared to have been manipulated, fueling even more conjecture.

Kate issued a statement acknowledging she liked to “experiment with editing” and apologizing for “any confusion” the photo had caused.

RELATED

WORLD
Dominican Republic is Urged to Stop Deporting People to Haiti as People Flee Surge in Gang Violence

DAJABON, Dominican Republic (AP) — Human rights activists are calling on the Dominican Republic's government for a temporary reprieve in deportations as neighboring Haiti’s crisis spirals and people attempt to flee over the closed border from a surge in deadly gang violence.

WORLD
Putin Basks in Electoral Victory That Was Never in Doubt even as Russians Quietly Protest
WORLD
Israeli Military Raids Gaza’s Main Hospital, Claiming Hamas is Using it as a Base

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Cease-Fire Talks with Israel and Hamas Expected to Restart

CAIRO  — Stalled talks aimed at securing a cease-fire in the war between Israel and Hamas are expected to restart in earnest in Qatar as soon as Sunday, according to Egyptian officials.

Facing revenue shortfalls during the invasion of the Gaza Strip, Israel is looking to tax Israelis who moved to Cyprus and aren’t paying, those already living there and others who’ve moved during the war.

DAJABON, Dominican Republic (AP) — Human rights activists are calling on the Dominican Republic's government for a temporary reprieve in deportations as neighboring Haiti’s crisis spirals and people attempt to flee over the closed border from a surge in deadly gang violence.

JACKSON, Miss.  — Six former Mississippi law enforcement officers who pleaded guilty to a long list of state and federal charges for torturing two Black men will be sentenced by a federal judge starting Tuesday.

Hikers exploring Greece’s renowned Metéora rock complex that has an ancient history and is near the mountains of Pindos - making a UNESCO world heritage site - said they spotted what appeared to be a giant skull stuck between pillars.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.