March 11, 2024

Food

A Cheesefare Cheesecake Recipe to Make and Enjoy

March 10, 2024
By Eleni Sakellis
mink-mingle-cheesecake-unsplash
Cheesecake. (Photo by Mink Mingle, via Unsplash)

During the final week before Great Lent, those getting ready for the strict fasting can still consume fish, eggs, and dairy products like milk, cheese, and butter. Cheesefare Sunday, is the final Sunday before Clean Monday, Kathara Deftera, and the last day for enjoying dairy products. Cheesefare Sunday, is also called the Sunday of Forgiveness and focuses on the exile of Adam and Eve from the Garden of Eden, an event that shows us how far we have fallen in sin and separated ourselves from God, as noted on the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese website. The article points out that “at the onset of Great Lent and a period of intense fasting, this Sunday reminds us of our need for God’s forgiveness and guides our hearts, minds, and spiritual efforts on returning to Him in repentance.”

Each region of Greece has wonderful traditional recipes to enjoy during this time of the year. Among the classic recipes are, of course, tyropites made with the delicious cheeses available in as many varieties as there are Greek cheeses and used in both sweet and savory recipes. Also among the traditional recipes enjoyed during Cheesefare are galatopites or milk pies, rice pudding, pies with trahana fillings, and loukoumades filled with mezithra. Cheesecake is another Greek favorite going back to ancient times.

Cheesefare Cheesecake

3 packages (8 oz. each) cream cheese, at room temperature

4 eggs, at room temperature

1/2 cup sugar

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1 cup whole milk or sour cream, at room temperature

2 (9-inch) store-bought graham cracker crusts or

Homemade graham cracker crust, recipe below

Greek jam or honey, for topping, optional

Cheesecake. (Photo by Olena Sergienko, via Unsplash)

Set out the ingredients to bring them to room temperature. Cut the cream cheese into smaller pieces and set aside. In the bowl of a stand mixer with the paddle attachment, beat eggs and sugar until foamy. Add the cream cheese one piece at a time and beat until smooth. Add the vanilla extract, cornstarch and milk or sour cream and continue beating until smooth. Pour into two graham cracker crusts or prepared 9 or 10-inch springform pan. Bake in a preheated 375 degree F oven for 45 minutes over a water bath (place a large baking pan on the lower rack of your oven and fill with boiling water, bake the cheesecake on the rack above it for even baking) until lightly golden brown around the edge and set in the middle. Allow to cool completely on wire racks before topping the cheesecake. Homemade jams or preserves are a nice way to top cheesecake. Greek apricot or strawberry jams work well. For another Greek-inspired topping, try toasted walnuts drizzled with thyme honey from your favorite region of Greece.

Graham Cracker Crust

1 1/2 cups graham crackers crumbs

2 tablespoons sugar

1/2 stick (4 tablespoons) unsalted butter, melted

In a small mixing bowl, stir together the graham cracker crumbs and the sugar. Add the melted butter and stir until well-combined. Press the mixture into the bottom of a 9 or 10-inch springform and up the sides using a measuring cup to press the crumbs evenly. You can use your hands to press the crust into place but a measuring cup gives a more even result. Fill with the cheesecake filling and bake according to the recipe.

Food
Replacing Meat with Mushrooms: Myth or Truth?

During Orthodox Christian fasting periods, it is certain that our choices are more limited.

Travel
From U.S. Shock To Top Destinations, a Country-By-Country Breakdown According to Global Competitiveness
Wine & Spirits
Spectacular Fields of Yellow Mustard Draw Visitors to Northern California’s Wine Country

Editorial

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

Greece Releases Marina Satti’s Eurovision Entry Zari to Mixed Reviews (Video)

ATHENS - It will be Live or Die for Greece’s entry in the 2024 kitschy Eurovision song contest in Malmo, Sweden, the pick being singer Marina Satti and the song Zari - die in English - the word for a single cube in a dice set, this time gambling on life’s ups and downs.

This article was the hardest to write.

During the final week before Great Lent, those getting ready for the strict fasting can still consume fish, eggs, and dairy products like milk, cheese, and butter.

While most of us view the Acropolis as the iconic and unchanging monument and symbol of the city of Athens and of Western civilization, it has undergone many transformations over the millennia.

ATHENS - After shedding bad loans to collection agencies and getting 50 billion euros ($54.

