Thessaloniki Documentary Festival Postponed Due to Coronavirus

THESSALONIKI – Thessaloniki Film Festival has decided to postpone the 22nd Documentary Festival of Thessaloniki, scheduled to take place from 5 to 15 March, due to COVID-19.

“Following the latest announcement of the World Health Organisation, which scaled up its estimate on the spread of the new coronavirus, and with the agreement of the culture ministry, the board of Thessaloniki Film Festival, with a sense of responsibility, has decided to postpone the documentary festival. The safety of the employees, the people and those invited to the Festival from Greece and abroad are our priority. We are examining the possibility of holding the festival at the end of May or early June,” an announcement said.

However, an significant section of the actions of the Market, of the developmental section of the festival will be held online, giving accredited professionals throughout the world an opportunity to see and evaluate Greek documentary films in order include them in their future financing and festival programmes.

Additionally, the action Docs in Progress will be held online and the awarding and bestowing of the prizes will be completed without delays, the announcement added.