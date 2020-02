ATHENS – The airline Sky Express was declared, for fifth consecutive year, the most rapidly developing airline in the domestic market.

The award was presented at an event organised by the Athens International Airport at the Athens Concert Hall.

Sky Express, a company in the AVIAREPS group, has shown rapid growth in the last five years, linking 34 domestic destinations with over 30,000 flights a year, carrying more than 1,200,000 passengers in 2019 alone.