Athens Airport Clinches Top Spot in European Aviation Excellence

Travel

The winning Greek delegation showing off Athens International Airport's award won at the 2024 Routes Awards hosted in Aarhus, Denmark on April, 23, 2024. (Photo: Athens News Agency)

ATHENS – Athens International Airport once again secures top honors in Europe for its marketing prowess and market development initiatives, as recognized by airline voters in the over 20 million passengers category at the Routes Europe 2024 conference held in Aarhus, Denmark.

The Routes Awards stand out for their unique process, with airlines solely responsible for the voting and decision-making, celebrating excellence in global aviation development.

This year’s victory holds particular significance, considering the formidable competition from Istanbul IGA, Rome Fiumicino, Brussels Airport, and Vienna Airport in the same category.

Athens Airport’s nomination highlighted its impressive achievements in market development, showcasing a 24% increase in passenger traffic in 2023 compared to 2022, and a remarkable 10.2% rise compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019. Moreover, the first quarter of 2024 saw a spectacular 16.5% surge in traffic compared to the same period last year.

Adding to its accolades, Athens International Airport expanded its network for the summer of 2024 with the addition of 5 new destinations, 8 additional airlines, and 19 more routes to existing connections.

Ioanna Papadopoulou, Director of Communication & Marketing at Athens International Airport, expressed gratitude for the prestigious recognition, emphasizing the significance of the award coming directly from airline partners. Papadopoulou underscored the airport’s commitment to enhancing connectivity and expressed appreciation for the dedicated teamwork behind this achievement.