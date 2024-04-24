x

April 24, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 52ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

Travel

Athens Airport Clinches Top Spot in European Aviation Excellence

April 24, 2024
By Athens News Agency
Routes Awards 2024 Athens Airport
The winning Greek delegation showing off Athens International Airport's award won at the 2024 Routes Awards hosted in Aarhus, Denmark on April, 23, 2024. (Photo: Athens News Agency)

ATHENS – Athens International Airport once again secures top honors in Europe for its marketing prowess and market development initiatives, as recognized by airline voters in the over 20 million passengers category at the Routes Europe 2024 conference held in Aarhus, Denmark.

The Routes Awards stand out for their unique process, with airlines solely responsible for the voting and decision-making, celebrating excellence in global aviation development.

This year’s victory holds particular significance, considering the formidable competition from Istanbul IGA, Rome Fiumicino, Brussels Airport, and Vienna Airport in the same category.

Athens Airport’s nomination highlighted its impressive achievements in market development, showcasing a 24% increase in passenger traffic in 2023 compared to 2022, and a remarkable 10.2% rise compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019. Moreover, the first quarter of 2024 saw a spectacular 16.5% surge in traffic compared to the same period last year.

Adding to its accolades, Athens International Airport expanded its network for the summer of 2024 with the addition of 5 new destinations, 8 additional airlines, and 19 more routes to existing connections.

Ioanna Papadopoulou, Director of Communication & Marketing at Athens International Airport, expressed gratitude for the prestigious recognition, emphasizing the significance of the award coming directly from airline partners. Papadopoulou underscored the airport’s commitment to enhancing connectivity and expressed appreciation for the dedicated teamwork behind this achievement.

RELATED

Food
The 10th Cretan Olive Oil Contest Celebrates Island’s Top EVOOs

CRETE – The Cretan Olive Oil Competition (COOC) celebrated its 10th anniversary and the accomplishments of Cretan olive oil producers with an awards ceremony and informative seminars in Heraklion, Crete, Greece, on March 31.

Travel
Disneyland Celebrates Pixar With Summer-Long Festival That Kicks off This Week
Food
Don’t Roll Your Vegetarian Keftedes! Smash Them for Better Flavor

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

A Palestinian Baby in Gaza is Born an Orphan in an Urgent Cesarean Section after an Israeli Strike

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Sabreen Jouda came into the world seconds after her mother left it.

ATHENS - The Ministry of National Economy and Finance is pressing ahead with a legislative regulation, which it will submit to Parliament within the week or at the latest the following day, to slash the fees for POS transactions.

ATHENS - According to the website capital.

ATHENS - Throughout 2023, Intrakat Group executed its strategic plan with remarkable success, witnessing robust performance across all business segments.

ATHENS - Athens International Airport once again secures top honors in Europe for its marketing prowess and market development initiatives, as recognized by airline voters in the over 20 million passengers category at the Routes Europe 2024 conference held in Aarhus, Denmark.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.