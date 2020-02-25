Greek Alternative Tourism & Gastronomy Workshop 2020 Travelling to 4 European Markets

ATHENS – The Greek Alternative Tourism and Gastronomy Workshop 2020 will travel to four European cities this year, with the aim of promoting Greece as the ultimate alternative and gastronomy destination.

For the first time, alternative tourism and agrifood are presented to four strategically important European markets. In Copenhagen on April 1, Paris on April 28, Warsaw on October 15 and in Brussels on November 25, 2020.

The Greek Alternative and Gastronomy Workshop 2020 offers its services to tourist businesses and public agencies that are interested in promoting their services and products on alternative tourism. Participants from European markets include 75 to 85 travel agents and tour operators active in the alternative tourism market, while with respect to the agrifood sector, there are 35 buyers, including importers and retailers.

The Greek National Tourism Organisation (GNTO) is participating in all the events that are held under the auspices of Tourism and Agriculture Development Ministries and the intercultural group for UNESCO.