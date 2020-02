At the Oracle at Delphi’s entrance, two maxims containing almost all of the collective wisdom of mankind for a purposeful and fruitful stare back at the bystander. One is, “know yourself” and the other is “all in good measure”. Both are deeply human and eternally true.

There appears to be no exceptions to these rules – no loopholes where if one deviates from the path, they are suddenly less true. Indeed there is no expiration date to their wisdom: what was …