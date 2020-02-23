Greek Health Min to Hold Extraordinary Coronavirus Briefing

ATHENS – The Health Ministry has called an extraordinary meeting for 19.00 on Sunday, following concern over the breakout of new coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in Italy and other countries around the Mediterranean basin.

Officials will examine the latest news as it “continues its targeted awareness campaign for visitors arriving from third countries to Greece, by issuing new brochures and posters for airports and ports,” a press briefing revealed on Sunday.

Shipping companies at Patras and Igoumenitsa ports and at Piraeus will be trained by the EU Healthy Gateways program on measures to take for incoming passengers.

The ministry also said it remained in daily contact with the World Health Organization and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control. All health authorities in Greece – including hospitals, health centers and the EKAV ambulance service – are on the alert.