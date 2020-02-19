Turkish F16s Continue Infringements of Greek FIR amid Military Leadership Meetings

ATHENS – Turkish military aircraft continued to fly in the Athens FIR without submitting flight plans into Wednesday afternoon, following a similar infringement earlier in the day, in the midst of a currently ongoing Athens meeting of Greek and Turkish military officials on confidence-building measures.

The Hellenic National Defense General Staff reported on Wednesday that a pair of Turkish F-16 flew over the islands of Lipsi and Arkii at 24,000 feet at 13:43 and a short while later flew over Agathonissi at the same altitude.

Greek military aircraft identified and intercepted the Turkish ones according to the international rules, the Greek National Defense General Staff said.