Trial Date Set for 7 Accused of Forming Group to Attack Migrants on Greek Island

By ANA February 8, 2020

Asylum seekers demonstrate for second consecutive day in Mytilene. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Ilias Markou)

MORIA, Lesvos – Seven people who were arrested in the village of Moria on Thursday night over plans “to jointly commit illegal acts, mainly against foreign migrants” were released by the Mytilini town prosecutor on Lesvos island on Friday, after a trial date was set in January 2021.

The seven, along with another two individuals identified and being sought, are charged of violating the law on arms and on creating a criminal group, in order to commit acts that violate the antiracist law. Th were found in possession of self-made clubs, metal bars and full face covers.

Authorities confiscated several homemade wooden bats, a metal rod and a full-face hood. (Photo by Eiurokinissi)

They are all permanent residents of Lesvos, aged 17 to 24, and of Greek descent. The two being sought are of Albanian and Bulgarian origin, respectively.

Moria village is near the island’s hotspot for asylum seekers.

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available