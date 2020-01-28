Greek Deputy Foreign Min Vlasis to Visit Cyprus

By ANA January 28, 2020

Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister responsible for Diaspora Greeks, Kostas Vlasis. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yorgos Kontarinis)

ATHENS – Deputy Foreign Minister for Diaspora Greeks Kostas Vlasis will pay a visit to Cyprus from January 28 to January 30, 2020, according to a statement by the foreign ministry.

During the visit, Vlasis will be received by the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades, and meet the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Demetris Syllouris, the Cypriot Foreign Minister, Nikos Christodoulides and Presidential Commissioner for Humanitarian Issues and Overseas Cypriots, Fotis Fotiou.

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available