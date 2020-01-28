Greek Deputy Foreign Min Vlasis to Visit Cyprus

ATHENS – Deputy Foreign Minister for Diaspora Greeks Kostas Vlasis will pay a visit to Cyprus from January 28 to January 30, 2020, according to a statement by the foreign ministry.

During the visit, Vlasis will be received by the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades, and meet the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Demetris Syllouris, the Cypriot Foreign Minister, Nikos Christodoulides and Presidential Commissioner for Humanitarian Issues and Overseas Cypriots, Fotis Fotiou.