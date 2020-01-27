Dead Woman’s Body Exhumed, Orthodox Cemetery Monuments Damaged in Southern Greece

MESSINIA – A shocking incident took place a few days ago in a village in Messinia, where three middle and high school students, along with a 21-year-old, decided to go to the cemetery and exhume the body of a dead woman, while causing damage to the cemetery.

According to thecaller.gr, following the investigation into the damage at the cemetery in the Platy community of Messinia, the residents saw the body of the woman in a seated position facing the entrance of the cemetery.

The president of the community, Spyros Maroulis, had informed the Minister of Citizen Protection, Michalis Chrysochoidis, in a letter.

“On Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at about 2-3 pm strangers entered the cemetery of the community village, initially destroying memorials, removing and throwing around the bones of the deceased long buried in the cemetery. The horror did not end there. What was most upsetting and what we would like your immediate intervention on is the inhumane act wherein the body of a deceased woman buried in a family grave and in an advanced state of decay was exhumed, moved and then placed facing the entrance to the cemetery. You can imagine how the relatives and friends of the deceased buried in the cemetery would react, it was something so inhumane and unspeakable. The moments that followed with the family of the deceased woman being essentially summoned to rebury their loved one who had just passed away cannot be described,” thecaller.gr reported.

The perpetrators first entered the family tomb and removed the corpse, causing shock to the public, with the whole village expressing outrage over the incident, thecaller.gr reported, adding that the other five tombs on which the memorials were broken and destroyed belonged to men, while one of them had the bones from an ossuary dumped into the tomb. It should also be noted that the church in the cemetery was also damaged, including the altar and a candleholder, an icon was thrown, and an attempt to break the bureau which holds the candles by the entrance of the church was unsuccessful, thecaller.gr reported.