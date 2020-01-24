Sarbanes Asks Constituents about Big Money in Politics

BALTIMORE, MD – Rep. John Sarbanes, representing Maryland’s Third Congressional District, asked his constituents to answer a survey question concerning big money in politics in a statement released on January 21.
The statement began: “Ten years ago today, the U.S. Supreme Court handed down its infamous Citizens United ruling, which allowed wealthy donors, well-connected special interests and large corporations to spend unlimited amounts of money in our politics.”
Rep. Sarbanes then asked for constituents to share their views on the issue. The statement continued:
“On March 8, 2019, House Democrats passed H.R. 1, the For the People Act, a historic package of reforms that I assembled to fight back against the deluge of big money in politics unleashed by Citizens United.
“H.R. 1 will clean up corruption in Washington, expose secret money in our politics, crack down on lobbyists, strengthen election security, protect the right to vote and return power back to the American people with clean, citizen-owned elections. By leading with H.R. 1, House Democrats made a clear commitment to put the public’s interests ahead of special interests and to restore trust, transparency and integrity in Washington.
“Like hundreds of other bills passed by House Democrats and supported by a majority of Americans, H.R. 1 has been blocked in the Senate by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans – at the behest of their wealthy donors and special-interest allies.
“On the 10th anniversary of Citizens United, we must redouble our efforts to end Mitch McConnell’s obstruction, fight big money in politics, and return to government of, by and for the people.”
Money IS speech. Deal with it!
This was true under the Founding Fathers, it was true when the first members of our Diaspora arrived here around 130 years ago, and it is true today.
This Sarbanes whining makes me concerned that if the First Amendment were to be put to a vote at this time, some Americans would vote against it. Read the First Amendment. It forbids government interference with speech. And rationing speech is interference.