European Communication Institute Awards Anna-Kynthia Bousdoukou for iMEdD Work

ATHENS – Anna-Kynthia Bousdoukou has been honored by the European Communication Institute for the vision and work of the nonprofit organization iMEdD (the incubator for Media Education and Development), whose mission is to support sound, independent journalism through the use of new technologies.

Bousdoukou, Managing Director of iMEdD, Executive Director of the SNF DIALOGUES, and journalist, received the Giorgos Karayiannis Journalism and Technology Award in a ceremony held on Wednesday, January 15.

The award is presented annually as part of the Journalism Awards of the “Athanassios Botsis” Foundation for the Promotion of Journalism.

Established in 2018 through an exclusive grant from SNF, iMEdD aims to promote transparency, credibility, independence, and excellence in the field of journalism.

The organization aims to build a powerful community of independent media professionals in a welcoming space that promotes collaboration and the development of new ideas and ventures. To achieve this, iMEdD works with the Greek and international academic community, international peer organizations, and professionals from around the world.