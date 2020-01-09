MoU Signed Between Athens Philharmonia Orchestra and Beijing Symphony Orchestra

ATHENS – Europe’s music was transferred to China by the Athens Philharmonia Orchestra from December 21 to January 8 in concerts held in Beijing, Shanghai and other major cities. The tour was organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and the Chinese cultural authorities, as well as with the US company Parma Recordings LLC.

The main concert in Beijing was held on December 31 at the crowded 6,000-seat People’s Conference Hall. At the concert, the orchestra performed with American-Chinese pianist John Chen. The concert was also attended by members of the famous Beijing Symphony Orchestra.

In this context, the President of the Athens Philharmonia Orchestra, Professor of Music at the University of Athens, Nikos Malliaras, had contacts and signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Director General of the Beijing Symphony Orchestra for future artistic collaborations and exchanges between the two orchestras.